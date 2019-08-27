HELLO FEATURE MARKUP VAL:

NEGROS ORIENTAL BLOODSHED

State-sponsored or insurgency-related?

The 4 Catholic bishops in Negros Island have ordered all parishes to toll the church bells at 8 every evening, until the killings stop

BY MARCHEL P. ESPINA | AUGUST 27, 2019

NEGROS ORIENTAL BLOODSHED

State-sponsored or insurgency-related?

The 4 Catholic bishops in Negros Island have ordered all parishes to toll the church bells at 8 every evening, until the killings stop

BY MARCHEL P. ESPINA | AUGUST 27, 2019