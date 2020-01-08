HELLO FEATURE MARKUP VAL:

2020 BUDGET

Where will the money go?

Most departments gain substantial increases in 2020's P4.1-trillion national budget, as the government recuperates from the effects of the 4-month budget delay in 2019

BY Aika Rey | January 8, 2020

