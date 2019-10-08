HELLO FEATURE MARKUP VAL:

Vico Sotto, the Prince of Pasig,
must prepare for war

The popular new mayor follows the good governance textbook well, his former campaigners say, and the problem with that is it leaves room for his opponents to plot his downfall

By JC Gotinga

