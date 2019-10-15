HELLO FEATURE MARKUP VAL:

FRANCIS ZAMORA

After 50 years, San Juan gets a new captain

Francis Zamora takes on the role of San Juan's chief executive, the city's new captain after 50 years. How will he change the game?

By Janella Paris | October 14, 2019

FRANCIS ZAMORA

After 50 years, San Juan gets a new captain

Francis Zamora takes on the role of San Juan's chief executive, the city's new captain after 50 years. How will he change the game?

By Janella Paris | October 14, 2019