Experts warn of spying risk in AFP deal
with China-backed telco

Rappler obtains copies of the military’s co-location agreements with Dito Telecommunity, Globe Telecom, and Smart Communications. Security analysts say the arrangements leave military communications open to intercepts.

By JC Gotinga

