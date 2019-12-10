HELLO FEATURE MARKUP VAL:

2019

Year of rough seas for PH in
the face of belligerent China

Often undetected, Chinese vessels and warships cross deeper into the Philippines' territorial seas and closer to home

By JC Gotinga

