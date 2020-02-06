HELLO FEATURE MARKUP VAL:

With threats to scrap VFA,

Duterte gambles

Phillippines' security

President Rodrigo Duterte's latest outburst against the US isolates the country from its oldest ally and sows uncertainty against the threat of any Chinese aggression

BY Sofia Tomacruz | February 6, 2020

