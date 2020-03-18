HELLO FEATURE MARKUP VAL:

LEFT IN THE DARK

Little protection for government's coronavirus frontliners

Government health workers are stretched and don't have enough personal protective equipment as they battle the outbreak in the Philippines

BY Jodesz Gavilan
March 18, 2020

