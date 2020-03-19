HELLO FEATURE MARKUP VAL:

BRAVING A PANDEMIC

Frontliners battle fear to confront the novel coronavirus

One doctor comes home to an empty house. Another cannot kiss his daughters. Fears over a sudden pandemic are compounded by fatigue, but passion fuels Filipino healthcare workers.

BY Michelle Abad | March 19, 2020

BRAVING A PANDEMIC

Frontliners battle fear to confront the novel coronavirus

One doctor comes home to an empty house. Another cannot kiss his daughters. Fears over a sudden pandemic are compounded by fatigue, but passion fuels Filipino healthcare workers.

BY Michelle Abad | March 19, 2020