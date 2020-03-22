HELLO FEATURE MARKUP VAL:

HELL ON EARTH

The agonizing confusion over coronavirus testing in PH

Filipinos who want to get tested for COVID-19 are forced to wait for hours in medical facilities before their swabs are taken.The wait for results feels like an eternity.

BY Mara Cepeda

HELL ON EARTH

The agonizing confusion over coronavirus testing in PH

Filipinos who want to get tested for COVID-19 are forced to wait for hours in medical facilities before their swabs are taken.The wait for results feels like an eternity.

BY Mara Cepeda