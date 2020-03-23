HELLO FEATURE MARKUP VAL:

HEAL AS ONE?

Why Duterte's special budget powers bill may be unconstitutional

The proposed bills authorize President Duterte to touch savings. A throwback to the DAP controversy?

BY AIKA REY AND LIAN BUAN | MARCH 23, 2020

HEAL AS ONE?

Why Duterte's special budget powers bill may be unconstitutional

The proposed bills authorize President Duterte to touch savings. A throwback to the DAP controversy?

BY AIKA REY AND LIAN BUAN | MARCH 23, 2020