HELLO FEATURE MARKUP VAL:

'THREE TIMES THE STRUGGLE'

On lockdown with children with autism

Parents are left with no option but to think of their own ways to alleviate their kids’ pain.
On top of the disruption to kids' routines, families face mounting financial pressures and health threats.

Text by Camille Elemia

Published April 12, 2020

'THREE TIMES THE STRUGGLE'

On lockdown with children with autism

Parents are left with no option but to think of their own ways to alleviate their kids’ pain.
On top of the disruption to kids' routines, families face mounting financial pressures and health threats.

Text by Camille Elemia

Published April 12, 2020