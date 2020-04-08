HELLO FEATURE MARKUP VAL:

FRONTLINERS: AFTER BEING INFECTED, LOSING A LOVED ONE

Cavite doctor won't stop treating COVID-19 patients

The coronavirus brought unimaginable darkness to Dr Cherry Abu's life. She got infected, lost her mother-in-law to the disease,and suffered discrimination. But these won't stop her from returning to the front lines.

As told to Mara Cepeda

April 8, 2020