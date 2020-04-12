HELLO FEATURE MARKUP VAL:

FRONTLINERS

Homesick young doctorsteps up to fight coronavirus

Jeprel del Prado is aching to go back home to Pangasinan. But this physician chooses to stay in Manila to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and make sure their small, private hospital does not run out of much-needed staff and supplies.

As told to Mara Cepeda | April 12, 2020

