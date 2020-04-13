HELLO FEATURE MARKUP VAL:

'WORKING WITH FEAR AND ANXIETY'

Filipino nurses as UK frontliners vs coronavirus

As the United Kingdom grapples with the pandemic, Filipino nurses contend with inadequate protection,
changing policies, and an uncertain future

Text by Camille Elemia

Published April 12, 2020

'WORKING WITH FEAR AND ANXIETY'

Filipino nurses as UK frontliners vs coronavirus

As the United Kingdom grapples with the pandemic, Filipino nurses contend with inadequate protection,
changing policies, and an uncertain future

Text by Camille Elemia

Published April 12, 2020