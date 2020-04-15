HELLO FEATURE MARKUP VAL:

ER doctor deals with grief, death
in the coronavirus pandemic

In the emergency room, Dr Kirstie de Luna is on a race against time to help cure
every patient who comes her way. But not all lives can be saved.

As told to Mara Cepeda

Published April 15, 2020

