HELLO FEATURE MARKUP VAL:

'UNDERPAID, OVERWORKED, UNAPPRECIATED'

PH deployment ban scars nurses during pandemic

A sudden deployment ban on health workers during the coronavirus outbreak exposes once more the plight of Filipino nurses who have fought decades for better working conditions

By Sofia Tomacruz and Aika Rey | April 16, 2020

'UNDERPAID, OVERWORKED, UNAPPRECIATED'

PH deployment ban scars nurses during pandemic

A sudden deployment ban on health workers during the coronavirus outbreak exposes once more the plight of Filipino nurses who have fought decades for better working conditions

By Sofia Tomacruz and Aika Rey | April 16, 2020