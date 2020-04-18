HELLO FEATURE MARKUP VAL:

'TAKOT NA TAKOT KAMI'

While government stalls,
coronavirus breaks into PH jails

Like the prisoners, their families also feel trapped with nowhere to go.
Their fear is compounded by the agonizing wait for the Duterte government's action.

BY Rambo Talabong, Jodesz Gavilan, and Lian Buan

Published April 18, 2020