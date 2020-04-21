HELLO FEATURE MARKUP VAL:

HOW POOR IS THE PHILIPPINE HEALTH SYSTEM?

Many hospitals not qualified
to test for coronavirus

The national government didn’t immediately see the need to accredit qualified laboratories to test COVID-19 samples right after the first case was reported. There was failure to think ahead.

By CARMELA FONBUENA | April 21, 2020

