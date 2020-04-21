HELLO FEATURE MARKUP VAL:

IN LIMBO

Poor families still
await subsidies during
coronavirus lockdown

Three weeks into the first month of the government's emergency subsidy program, around 75% qualified families nationwide are still waiting to receive aid

BY Michelle Abad | April 21, 2020

