FRONTLINERS

Volunteer shuttle driver overcomes fear of virus to serve others

Out of a job due to the lockdown, Victor Lero decides to volunteer as a shuttle driver for health workers in Metro Manila. He is scared of COVID-19, but he braves the front lines to keep his family alive and help other Filipinos.

AS TOLD TO MARA CEPEDA

