HELLO FEATURE MARKUP VAL:

IN THEIR OWN WORDS

Frontliners on their fears, hopes
during the pandemic

Rappler speaks to several Filipinos in the front lines of the battle against COVID-19

BY Mara Cepeda

Published April 23, 2020

IN THEIR OWN WORDS

Frontliners on their fears, hopes
during the pandemic

Rappler speaks to several Filipinos in the front lines of the battle against COVID-19

BY Mara Cepeda

Published April 23, 2020