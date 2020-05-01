HELLO FEATURE MARKUP VAL:

FOOD SECURITY FRONTLINERS

Coronavirus lockdown
pushes farmers, fisherfolk
into deeper poverty

It took a pandemic for the national government to
realize the need to buy directly from farmers and fishermen

BY AIKA REY | May 1, 2020

FOOD SECURITY FRONTLINERS

Coronavirus lockdown
pushes farmers, fisherfolk
into deeper poverty

It took a pandemic for the national government to
realize the need to buy directly from farmers and fishermen

BY AIKA REY | May 1, 2020