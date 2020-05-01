HELLO FEATURE MARKUP VAL:

POLICING A PANDEMIC

Philippines still stuck
with drug war blueprint

The human rights abuses reported during the lockdown stem from
a culture of impunity that has dominated the country since the violent drug war began in 2016

BY Rambo Talabong and Jodesz Gavilan

Published May 1, 2020

POLICING A PANDEMIC

Philippines still stuck
with drug war blueprint

The human rights abuses reported during the lockdown stem from
a culture of impunity that has dominated the country since the violent drug war began in 2016

BY Rambo Talabong and Jodesz Gavilan

Published May 1, 2020