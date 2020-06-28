HELLO FEATURE MARKUP VAL:

Pandemic unravels Duterte's 2016
promise of decisive leadership

Part I: Where was President Duterte’s famed tendency to 'overreact' in
January and February when the country’s health system needed it the most?

By Pia Ranada and Sofia Tomacruz

Published June 28, 2020

Pandemic unravels Duterte's 2016
promise of decisive leadership

Part I: Where was President Duterte’s famed tendency to 'overreact' in
January and February when the country’s health system needed it the most?

By Pia Ranada and Sofia Tomacruz

Published June 28, 2020