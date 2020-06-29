Dismay, disgust, dissent: How Filipinos online reacted to issues during Duterte’s 4th year
MANILA, Philippines – Make no mistake: President Rodrigo Duterte’s term was marked with outrage, criticism, and violent reactions all over social media.
With a multitude of historical events and controversies that panned out during Duterte’s fourth year in office – including the looming transportation crisis, multiple attacks on the press, and the seemingly undying coronavirus pandemic – it’s no wonder he earned the ire of many Filipinos online.
Here’s what Filipinos talked about during Duterte’s fourth year as president.
AUGUST 2019
Anti-poor commuting policies. Before the pandemic, heavy traffic was among the sources of Filipinos’ everyday discontent. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s (MMDA) yellow lane policy and provincial bus ban sparked much debate online.
Heavy traffic was seen as a class issue by netizens. MMDA was criticized for its lack of consideration for the commuting public.
Sense of nationalism. Meanwhile, the imposition of mandatory Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) for grades 11 and 12 became a hot topic on social media. Netizens saw the irony of this policy as President Duterte himself divulged the “tricks” that allowed him to skip ROTC as a student.
Let’s look at these backers and see if they truly have discipline and nationalism.
Let’s look at these backers and see if they truly have discipline and nationalism.— IAmVianca (@ViancaEMartinez) August 22, 2019
SEPTEMBER 2019
Metro-wide traffic persisted and it seemed as though none of the government's solutions really worked, so Filipinos online gave suggestions. Some of them took them with humor. (READ: ‘How about according to zodiac sign?’: Netizens mock ‘brand coding’ traffic scheme)
Falling in and out of love. As the Senate tackled 3 divorce bills on September 17, Filipinos weighed the pros and cons of allowing couples to part ways when things go wrong.
President Duterte had previously expressed his opposition to divorce.
Allies under fire. Neophyte Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa and pro-Duterte blogger Mocha Uson were widely criticized too.
Dela Rosa was slammed for asking whether outbreaks were created so vaccines could make money. This prompted netizens to question his credibility.
Meanwhile, Uson earned the ire of the people for being back in the government post as Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) deputy executive director. Filipinos went as far as to call her appointment “garbage recycling.”
OCTOBER 2019
Up for the challenge. Amid the everyday frustration of being stuck in the streets, coupled with gaslighting public officials, netizens continuously echoed the call for a better commute. Public officials were challenged to take public transportation for a first-hand experience.
On October 11, then-presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo took on the challenge.
But as someone with a key position in government, netizens gave another condition: no “special treatment” should be given to Panelo.
After leaving his home at 5:15 am and almost 4 hours of commute, Panelo reached Malacañang at 8:46 am. This means he arrived 46 minutes past the opening hour of government offices.
LOOK: Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo is spotted by a commuter at Concepcion Uno in Marikina at around 6:53...
LOOK: Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo is spotted by a commuter at Concepcion Uno in Marikina at around 6:53...Posted by Rappler on Thursday, October 10, 2019
Filipinos were not convinced by this one-day “immersion” with the commuting public.
NOVEMBER 2019
We win as one? November rolled in with the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games hype, with the Philippines as host country. The SEA Games was a source of pride for some, but humiliation for others, as logistical difficulties and an apparent lack of preparation marred the event even during its pre-opening.
Timor Leste waited for almost 3 hours at the airport before its football team got picked up, only to be shuttled at the “wrong hotel.” #SeaGames2019
FULL STORY: https://t.co/d16YCbMmO4 pic.twitter.com/2ETyZbkzIB
Timor Leste waited for almost 3 hours at the airport before its football team got picked up, only to be shuttled at the “wrong hotel.” #SeaGames2019
hmmm i tried #SeaGames2019 pic.twitter.com/1ydjn6q65m
hmmm i tried #SeaGames2019 pic.twitter.com/1ydjn6q65m— joѕн ☁️ (@joshgrn_) November 22, 2019
Of course, who would forget the infamous P50-million cauldron, and the alleged corruption behind it?
A wise philosopher once said, "it's the money that counts." #SEAGames2019 pic.twitter.com/TB9rRSxxpE
A wise philosopher once said, "it's the money that counts." #SEAGames2019 pic.twitter.com/TB9rRSxxpE— Malacañang Events and Catering Services (@MalacananEvents) November 18, 2019
Wit and humor were also used by netizens to slam the government's lack of preparedness.
call of duty killhouse naman pala ang theme #SEAGamesfail #SEAGames2019 pic.twitter.com/IJACU0Kbsm
call of duty killhouse naman pala ang theme #SEAGamesfail #SEAGames2019 pic.twitter.com/IJACU0Kbsm— LA (@louisetandoc) November 25, 2019
Handa raw? #SEAGamesfail2019 pic.twitter.com/ATvWNe1cYa
Handa raw? #SEAGamesfail2019 pic.twitter.com/ATvWNe1cYa— Lance #FreePride20 #FreeBalingasag7 (@heybalance) November 26, 2019
Despite the initial embarrassment, the SEA Games opening ceremony was met with praise online.
Lydia De Vega- Mercado. Eric Buhain. Akiko Thompson- Guevarra. Alvin Patrimonio. Bong Coo. Efren “Bata” Reyes. Onyok Velasco. Paeng Nepomuceno.
GOOSEBUMPS seeing you all in one stage!!!! MABUHAY KAYO! #SEAGames2019 #WeWinAsOne
Lydia De Vega- Mercado. Eric Buhain. Akiko Thompson- Guevarra. Alvin Patrimonio. Bong Coo. Efren “Bata” Reyes. Onyok Velasco. Paeng Nepomuceno.
Vaping bans. Duterte on November 19 announced that he would ban the importation and use of vape and said arrests will follow the next day – even when no legal basis was found for them. He also warned the judiciary, a co-equal branch, if it interfered with the ban.
This did not sit well with netizens, vaper or not.
luh nanakot? ganda ka?
three coequal branches whomstve https://t.co/lBgkIqQ1Lg
luh nanakot? ganda ka?
Filipinos also called it a distraction from the SEA Games mess.
On a banning spree: Sachet away. Duterte also introduced the idea of banning single-use plastics. Issues like feasibility, alternatives, and scope of regulations were discussed by netizens.
As long as there are affordable alternatives for the masses then great.
I would love to get rid of single use plastics but I also know I can do it because of my advantage to afford bulk buying or having reusable alternative. https://t.co/D4gjrNljBD
As long as there are affordable alternatives for the masses then great.
Plastic bans are meaningless. What needs to happen are the corporations themselves need to clean up their act!
Punishing consumers does nothing!
The Philippines is still a dumping ground for developed countries
Plastic bans are meaningless. What needs to happen are the corporations themselves need to clean up their act!
DECEMBER 2019
Persistent disaster alerts. As Typhoon Tisoy hit land on December 2, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) was hard at work as they sent what some would consider jolting mobile alerts to Filipinos.
no one:
NDRRMC alerts:pic.twitter.com/uBX8Ev34M4
no one:
ndrrmc alerts always give me a mini heart attack. the sound & the vibration of my phone almost kept me up the whole night
ndrrmc alerts always give me a mini heart attack. the sound & the vibration of my phone almost kept me up the whole night— (@jeiruugh) December 1, 2019
While other netizens dubbed the alerts “mini-heart attacks,” other Filipinos appreciated NDRRMC’s efforts to keep the public updated for their safety and awareness.
I’m not really complaining about that NDRRMC alert. The fact na nagugulat ako means that it’s effective.
And honestly, I’m happy that I’m getting disturbed because if I’m in a situation where my life is in danger, this alert could mean life or death.
My two cents. Ingat kayo
I’m not really complaining about that NDRRMC alert. The fact na nagugulat ako means that it’s effective.
i've been seeing tweets complaining about ndrrmc texts, and i'd just like to say that you should appreciate it nalang. sure, nakakagulat yung notif, pero it's good that it alarms you. it's better to be notified of a storm or a typhoon, kesyo gigising ka nalang wasak na bahay mo.
i've been seeing tweets complaining about ndrrmc texts, and i'd just like to say that you should appreciate it nalang. sure, nakakagulat yung notif, pero it's good that it alarms you. it's better to be notified of a storm or a typhoon, kesyo gigising ka nalang wasak na bahay mo.— KOFI COMMS OPEN!! (@percibouquet) December 2, 2019
Filipinos also managed to lighten up everyone’s mood amid the typhoon with the hashtag #WeSwimAsOne, a play on the SEA Games 2019 slogan “We win as one.”
Literally "SEAGAMES". HAHAHAHA #WeSwimAsOne #SEAGames2019 pic.twitter.com/e54xonc1ak
Literally "SEAGAMES". HAHAHAHA #WeSwimAsOne #SEAGames2019 pic.twitter.com/e54xonc1ak— ANZ (@ancelmoooo) December 3, 2019
Other countries during typhoons: Stay indoors! Stay safe! Stock up on food & emergency supplies!
Philippines during typhoons: #WeSwimAsOne
Other countries during typhoons: Stay indoors! Stay safe! Stock up on food & emergency supplies!
Even in the midst of this calamity, we manage to put humor and hope in one hashtag #WeSwimAsOne
Sana safe lahat ng inevacuate! Ingat tayong lahat, maghanda ng malinis na tubig, survival bags with flashlight, power banks and everything else na kakailanganin natin
Even in the midst of this calamity, we manage to put humor and hope in one hashtag #WeSwimAsOne
Quality of education. The Philippines ranks among the lowest countries when it comes to reading, math, and science, according to the 2018 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA).
Since the report went viral on social media, Filipinos started suggesting ways to improve the country’s education system, which include raising the salaries for teachers, reducing paperwork load, and training both educators and students beyond the classroom.
#SaveAngkas. Later in the month, the government’s technical working group set a cap for motorcycle taxi services that threatened to take away the jobs of 17,000 Angkas bikers.
On December 21, #SaveAngkas then trended worldwide as Filipinos expressed anger and disappointment towards the government, as they extended their gratitude to Angkas.
Remember when LTRFB failed sa LRT and Angkas was there to provide F R E E rides sa mga naperwisyo? Remember what Angkas did when the government said that the transportation crisis does not exist #SaveAngkas https://t.co/1uoe3ne2Mt
Remember when LTRFB failed sa LRT and Angkas was there to provide F R E E rides sa mga naperwisyo? Remember what Angkas did when the government said that the transportation crisis does not exist #SaveAngkas https://t.co/1uoe3ne2Mt— (@kentaposmayb) December 21, 2019
Angkas has been the most friendly commuter app in the PH w/c really prioritizes the welfare of its drivers & commuters. There's no problem w/ that. The problem's in the gov't itself— its own unjust interests. It only shows that the latter doesn't care about the jobs. #SaveAngkas https://t.co/uOEhK8gCoL
Angkas has been the most friendly commuter app in the PH w/c really prioritizes the welfare of its drivers & commuters. There's no problem w/ that. The problem's in the gov't itself— its own unjust interests. It only shows that the latter doesn't care about the jobs. #SaveAngkas https://t.co/uOEhK8gCoL— Xen #FreePride20 (@xendarating_) December 21, 2019
BITCH 3 MONTHS AND YOU FORGOT THAT ANGKAS HURT THEIR BACKS CARRYING YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES!??? STILL NO LRT SANTOLAN TO ANONAS UNTIL NOW RIGHT!???? #SaveAngkas pic.twitter.com/kN2KKm4z5n
BITCH 3 MONTHS AND YOU FORGOT THAT ANGKAS HURT THEIR BACKS CARRYING YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES!??? STILL NO LRT SANTOLAN TO ANONAS UNTIL NOW RIGHT!???? #SaveAngkas pic.twitter.com/kN2KKm4z5n— Xluth*IZ #StreamSecretStoryoftheSwan (@drubeltran) December 21, 2019
tbh, lahat ng angkas na nasakyan ko yung mga drivers wallpaper nila fam nila or asawa or anak, gets mo yung point ko? Wala na talaga pagasa pilipinas #SaveAngkas https://t.co/KKrBE8RyOy
tbh, lahat ng angkas na nasakyan ko yung mga drivers wallpaper nila fam nila or asawa or anak, gets mo yung point ko? Wala na talaga pagasa pilipinas #SaveAngkas https://t.co/KKrBE8RyOy— zup (@shoftieblink) December 21, 2019
angkas drivers are the best. One time na nagangkas ako 170 yung fare ko but then ang siningil lang ni kuya sakin eh 70 and he even said "Mag-aral ka ng mabuti, para sa kinabukasan mo".
+++++#SaveAngkas https://t.co/0modlWqSY5
angkas drivers are the best. One time na nagangkas ako 170 yung fare ko but then ang siningil lang ni kuya sakin eh 70 and he even said "Mag-aral ka ng mabuti, para sa kinabukasan mo".
New competition? Shortly after this move, the government then introduced motorcycle ride-hailing firm JoyRide as a new player in the industry. Personalities were also tapped to endorse the firm, as well as several bots, even on the firm’s first day of operations.
Senator Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III also stated he endorsed JoyRide’s letter of application to the Department of Transportation, in an effort to end Angkas’ monopoly over the motorcycle taxi industry.
Netizens grew suspicious of the company’s motives, and called on Filipinos to boycott JoyRide.
The problem is, they are using a government institution to favor the upcoming competitor. Wala namang problema kung magkakumpetensya. The problem is if it is at the expense of existing working drivers. #SaveAngkas #BoycottJoyride
The problem is, they are using a government institution to favor the upcoming competitor. Wala namang problema kung magkakumpetensya. The problem is if it is at the expense of existing working drivers. #SaveAngkas #BoycottJoyride— BB A (@ayanrants) December 22, 2019
the existing company which ‼️ saved the public from the failure of the gov’t to provide decent public transpo system ‼️
THEREFORE, #BoycottJOYRIDE and #SaveAngkas
and do not support all celebrities and self proclaimed influencers who perpetuate the same problematic concept
the existing company which ‼️ saved the public from the failure of the gov’t to provide decent public transpo system ‼️
They think they’re powerful. They think they can manipulate everything in this country. Nothing is more powerful than our actions and our voices. Filipinos, let us not allow this!!!
1. Unfollow @Senyora. Block them and don’t support them.
2. #BoycottJOYRIDE
3. #SaveAngkas https://t.co/ncFDj3KhQO
They think they’re powerful. They think they can manipulate everything in this country. Nothing is more powerful than our actions and our voices. Filipinos, let us not allow this!!!
JANUARY 2020
Starting 2020 with a bang? The new decade started off on the wrong foot as the Taal Volcano spewed ash on January 12. This prompted the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) to warn of a possible “hazardous, imminent” eruption. (TIMELINE: Taal Volcano's January 2020 eruption)
With this, Phivolcs faced much criticism for supposed lapses in issuing timely warnings for the eruption. However, Filipinos rallied behind the agency as they believed volcanic eruptions were “rarely predictable” and that the country’s scientists deserved more support.
Can't wrap my head around this mema resolution. Predicting eruptions isn't as easy as weather forecasts especially when the tasked agencies lack government funding, but they have been constantly posting alerts.
Now, where's the House resolution for the cuts in the calamity fund? https://t.co/UmKbEUAy77
Can't wrap my head around this mema resolution. Predicting eruptions isn't as easy as weather forecasts especially when the tasked agencies lack government funding, but they have been constantly posting alerts.
We must defend PHIVOLCS from a bunch of congressmen who think they can probe agencies for "not being competent enough to deliver" when they're not even as competent to do their own job.
We must defend PHIVOLCS from a bunch of congressmen who think they can probe agencies for "not being competent enough to deliver" when they're not even as competent to do their own job.— Albert Stalin (@astgarrido) January 15, 2020
I am strongly against the call for investigation na sinusulong ng congress against PHIVOLCS. Kasagsagan ng eruption ididistract niyo sila?
We're facing an imminent explosive eruption and the least we can do is to support them and follow what they're saying.
I am strongly against the call for investigation na sinusulong ng congress against PHIVOLCS. Kasagsagan ng eruption ididistract niyo sila?
The infamous virus. The Philippines also confirmed its first case of the coronavirus on Thursday, January 30, as the pandemic flared across the globe. Filipinos online were quick to hit the government for its inability to prevent the virus from spreading in the country. They also urged the government to issue a travel ban to and from China.
This government failed to protect its people from #nCoV. Gobyerno talaga ang papatay satin.
This government failed to protect its people from #nCoV. Gobyerno talaga ang papatay satin.— (@manalastasmarky) January 30, 2020
sa totoo lang, hindi coronavirus ang papatay sating lahat. yung pagiging incompetent at pagiging negligent ng gobyerno natin yung papatay satin
sa totoo lang, hindi coronavirus ang papatay sating lahat. yung pagiging incompetent at pagiging negligent ng gobyerno natin yung papatay satin— (@heyyowitsitch) January 30, 2020
Taal: *still possible of eruption*
nCoV: *exists*
DFA on nCoV: *still doesn't ban flights from China*
Meanwhile, Du30: https://t.co/a4nccOoIhU
Taal: *still possible of eruption*
RETWEET IF YOU WANT A CHINA-WIDE TRAVEL BAN NOW.
RETWEET IF YOU WANT A CHINA-WIDE TRAVEL BAN NOW.— Ash Presto (@sosyolohija) January 30, 2020
Ban all flights. Forget about diplomacy and tourism. If other countries can do it, why can’t we? Hindi tayo evacuation center ng China. #nCoV
Ban all flights. Forget about diplomacy and tourism. If other countries can do it, why can’t we? Hindi tayo evacuation center ng China. #nCoV— renzi (@renzrup) January 30, 2020
FEBRUARY 2020
Fragile diplomatic decisions. Even after warnings from officials and experts, the Philippines sent its notice of termination of the country’s Visiting Forces Agreement to the United States.
This came after the US government canceled Senator Ronald dela Rosa’s visa, prompting Filipinos to question the motives behind the scrapping of the agreement. They also worried about its consequences on the country’s security.
The government later suspended the termination of the agreement.
MARCH 2020
Confusing lockdown protocols. As the number of coronavirus cases in the country spiked, the government placed Metro Manila on lockdown for at least 30 days. This was announced by President Duterte in an evening address on March 12, as he announced guidelines on restrictions on travel, classes, and work.
The guidelines left most Filipinos with more questions than answers. (READ: Questions Filipinos are asking about the coronavirus lockdown)
Community lockdown in metro Manila has DIFFERENT INTERPRETATIONS by authorities.— J R aka Dayunior (@datumx11) March 12, 2020
Better to listen all pronouncements and updates about this.
It’s indeed confusing!
#MMLockdown Dunno how else to move when guidelines get so confusing. Waiting for the real deal.
#MMLockdown Dunno how else to move when guidelines get so confusing. Waiting for the real deal.— Janis Willa (@JanisWT24) March 15, 2020
It has began. Glad I got to come home before the lockdown started the news is hella confusing though. Hope our government officials can come to a conclusion and decide on one thing at a time. #MMLockdown
It has began. Glad I got to come home before the lockdown started the news is hella confusing though. Hope our government officials can come to a conclusion and decide on one thing at a time. #MMLockdown— Andriie (@minleyrin) March 14, 2020
A lot of people from Cavite, Laguna, Rizal and Bulacan work in Metro Manila and commute on a daily basis. I don't know how this lock down will work for us. The announcement was just too confusing and lacks details.
A lot of people from Cavite, Laguna, Rizal and Bulacan work in Metro Manila and commute on a daily basis. I don't know how this lock down will work for us. The announcement was just too confusing and lacks details.— Jecoup Asombrado (@forg9587) March 12, 2020
Elusive mass testing. Despite a steady rise in coronavirus cases, the Department of Health (DOH) on March 20 said there was “no need” to conduct mass testing for the time being. This quickly drew flak from Filipinos online.
‼️WE NEED MASS TESTING NOW— Marlon #JUNKTERRORBILL (@iammarlondl) March 19, 2020
BAKIT KAILANGAN NITO?
• Mabilis na dumarami ang mga bagong kaso.
• Karamihan sa mga nadidiskubreng bagong kaso ay hindi nagpapakita ng anumang sintomas (asymptomatic) ng COVID-19 dahilan upang mabilis itong kumalat#MassTestingNowPH #MassTestingPH pic.twitter.com/9wfblgLyQZ
"the need arises"??? when a lot of people are already affected??? diba nga, prevention is better than cure? FREE MASS TESTING NOW. WE NEED IT NOW. https://t.co/ni0flUKCcf
"the need arises"??? when a lot of people are already affected??? diba nga, prevention is better than cure? FREE MASS TESTING NOW. WE NEED IT NOW. https://t.co/ni0flUKCcf— bea #JunkTerrorBill (@sapphfics) March 20, 2020
"when the need arises"
Andito na naman tayo eh. Ano pa bang hinihintay niyo? Thousands of deaths? We have no time to lose. Free mass testing is urgently needed. WE NEED IT NOW. https://t.co/eIO7sn8Jq6
"when the need arises"
How ironic, DOH stands for Department of Health pero parang DOH ata papatay sa 'tin. kikilos when the need arise? kaya nyo i-accommodate lahat? cramming? WE NEED IT NOW. free mass testing now. pic.twitter.com/eW1a6JuKaE
How ironic, DOH stands for Department of Health pero parang DOH ata papatay sa 'tin. kikilos when the need arise? kaya nyo i-accommodate lahat? cramming? WE NEED IT NOW. free mass testing now. pic.twitter.com/eW1a6JuKaE— sɯɐǝɹplǝxᴉd (@ddelacroix_) March 20, 2020
Special powers. President Duterte signed a proclamation on March 21 asking Congress to declare a national emergency and to grant him “emergency powers” necessary to address the coronavirus crisis.
Many netizens were angered by this move, as they said Duterte had not even made full use of the powers and resources currently at his disposal. They also compared him to local chief executives who managed to implement sufficient measures in combating the virus without the need for such powers.
Mr. President, there is no need for emergency power. Because first of all, you do not lack power. You lack decency, honesty, empathy, compassion, calm intellectual sanity and most of all: the ability to listen to experts. #MassTestingNowPH #NoToEmergencyPower
Mr. President, there is no need for emergency power. Because first of all, you do not lack power. You lack decency, honesty, empathy, compassion, calm intellectual sanity and most of all: the ability to listen to experts. #MassTestingNowPH #NoToEmergencyPower— kyla (@kathpernicus) March 23, 2020
He has the power yet he has not used it for the greater good. What good will emergency power do?
#NoToEmergencyPower
He has the power yet he has not used it for the greater good. What good will emergency power do?
Special powers to provide frontliners transportation? Special powers to provide relief goods? Special powers to assist LGUs? You don't need special powers to do all that! #NoToEmergencyPower #DuterteResign
Special powers to provide frontliners transportation? Special powers to provide relief goods? Special powers to assist LGUs? You don't need special powers to do all that! #NoToEmergencyPower #DuterteResign— (@paranoid_androo) March 23, 2020
LGUs, with their limited power, have done more and outperformed the national government. Meanwhile, the President is asking for emergency powers to address this pandemic when in fact he already have all the "power" he needs. #NoToEmergencyPower #NOtoVIPTesting
LGUs, with their limited power, have done more and outperformed the national government. Meanwhile, the President is asking for emergency powers to address this pandemic when in fact he already have all the "power" he needs. #NoToEmergencyPower #NOtoVIPTesting— Janzene Paul Gonzales (@jnznpaul) March 23, 2020
Mayors of Pasig, Marikina and others are doing better jobs at the administration of their cities, yet they don't have emergency powers! More than anything, this reveals the ineptness of Duterte's leadership - if not hunger for power.#NoToEmergencyPower#FreeMassTestingNowPH
Mayors of Pasig, Marikina and others are doing better jobs at the administration of their cities, yet they don't have emergency powers! More than anything, this reveals the ineptness of Duterte's leadership - if not hunger for power.#NoToEmergencyPower#FreeMassTestingNowPH— not jio (@jiowho) March 23, 2020
#Halalan2022 also trended on Twitter as the President sought emergency powers, and as Filipinos urged each other to vote smarter in the next elections.
I'm literally fuming mad, seeing the greedy and able abuse their positions while frontliners like my dad are out there putting their lives at risk without any assurance for their safety.
We'll remember this in 2022. Clowns won't be re-elected. #Halalan2022 #NOtoVIPTesting
I'm literally fuming mad, seeing the greedy and able abuse their positions while frontliners like my dad are out there putting their lives at risk without any assurance for their safety.
Itago natin lahat ng resibo ng panggagag* ng mga pulpol na pulitiko ngayon sa kabila ng pandemic. 'Wag nating hayaan na umiral na naman ang pagiging makalimutin nating mga Pilipino. Ilaban natin ang Pilipinas hanggang sa sumikat ang bagong araw. Ilaban natin hanggang #Halalan2022 I'm using the hashtag #Halalan2022 so that if we survive this pandemic and vote people for office, we will not forget what these people did to everyone during #COVID2019 pandemic. #NoToEmergencyPowers and let's all remember this on #Halalan2022 https://t.co/pKzcHnwjvR
Itago natin lahat ng resibo ng panggagag* ng mga pulpol na pulitiko ngayon sa kabila ng pandemic. 'Wag nating hayaan na umiral na naman ang pagiging makalimutin nating mga Pilipino. Ilaban natin ang Pilipinas hanggang sa sumikat ang bagong araw. Ilaban natin hanggang #Halalan2022— Benok (@marvinalize) March 24, 2020
I'm using the hashtag #Halalan2022 so that if we survive this pandemic and vote people for office, we will not forget what these people did to everyone during #COVID2019 pandemic.— Shun Michael Madera (@shunmichael21) March 23, 2020
#NoToEmergencyPowers and let's all remember this on #Halalan2022 https://t.co/pKzcHnwjvR— Sanchhh (@jhosanchi) March 23, 2020
Pimentel’s quarantine breach. Later in the month, Senator Pimentel and the hashtag #KokoResign topped Twitter’s trending list after the lawmaker violated quarantine protocols despite recently taking a test for the coronavirus.
After getting tested on March 20, Pimentel accompanied his wife to the Makati Medical Center 4 days later, as she was due to give birth the following day. The senator was then informed of his positive result only a few hours after he accompanied his wife to the hospital. (TIMELINE: When Pimentel tested positive for coronavirus)
Many Filipinos raged against Pimentel, demanding that he be held accountable for his quarantine breach. Netizens wanted the senator to resign from office, or to even be arrested.
You are being called out for being irresponsible Senator Koko Pimentel. It's not discrimination. The rule is simple: You are a PUI hence you should observe a strict 14-day HOME quarantine. Stay at home and DON'T GO OUTSIDE. You've put so many people at risk of getting infected!
You are being called out for being irresponsible Senator Koko Pimentel. It's not discrimination. The rule is simple: You are a PUI hence you should observe a strict 14-day HOME quarantine. Stay at home and DON'T GO OUTSIDE. You've put so many people at risk of getting infected!— point de vue (@pointdevue__) March 25, 2020
Koko Pimentel is not tanga, bobo, or stupid, that implies lack of awareness. Call him for what he is-- an entitled, self-absorbed, irresponsible politician who deliberately ignored quarantine protocol because he thinks that his wants are more important than the lives of others.
Koko Pimentel is not tanga, bobo, or stupid, that implies lack of awareness. Call him for what he is-- an entitled, self-absorbed, irresponsible politician who deliberately ignored quarantine protocol because he thinks that his wants are more important than the lives of others.— Natali #JunkTerrorBill (@nataliiiiiiiili) March 25, 2020
Please, don't call Koko Pimentel stupid. He is not. He is an educated man, a bar top notcher, a senator who is well informed about the guidelines of quarantine and his symptoms. He willingly and knowingly put everyone at risk. He is careless at wala siyang pakialam sa iba.
Please, don't call Koko Pimentel stupid. He is not. He is an educated man, a bar top notcher, a senator who is well informed about the guidelines of quarantine and his symptoms. He willingly and knowingly put everyone at risk. He is careless at wala siyang pakialam sa iba.— Jean Agatha (@agathauvero) March 25, 2020
Demand political and criminal accountability, criticize, even mock, Sen. Koko Pimentel. But don't wish him or his wife or their child any harm. MakatiMed is at full capacity.
Same goes for the politicians we don't like or even hate.
We must retain our humanity in the midst of anger.
Koko Pimentel exposed many to immediate danger by not disclosing that he was still waiting for his test results, possibly infecting doctors and patients in his visit.
Resign. You should not be above the law.#KokoResign#MassTestingNowPH
Demand political and criminal accountability, criticize, even mock, Sen. Koko Pimentel. But don't wish him or his wife or their child any harm.
MakatiMed is at full capacity.
The Department of Justice (DOJ) initially said they would not investigate Pimentel's case without a filed complaint, as Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra appealed for “compassion.” The department later issued a subpoena to the lawmaker a few weeks later.
As of writing, the DOJ has yet to start its hearings on Pimentel’s quarantine breach.
Late night show. Duterte’s regular public addresses on the government’s coronavirus response were also often aired late at night – even if they were pre-recorded. Filipinos took a jab at this pattern, going as far as creating a new timezone to adjust to the President.
#DuterteStandardTime trended on Twitter on March 30, when Duterte’s address supposedly slated for 4 pm that day ended up being broadcast about 7 hours later at 11 pm.
News: The President will address the nation at 4PM today.
Duterte:#DuterteStandardTime pic.twitter.com/7KYDHX6rN6
News: The President will address the nation at 4PM today.
Rodrigo... are you there???#DuterteStandardTime pic.twitter.com/r39fljQliw
Rodrigo... are you there???#DuterteStandardTime pic.twitter.com/r39fljQliw— Søren Kierkegaard Legaspi (@Rexinyeta) March 30, 2020
Waiting for Duterte's "4 pm" speech like #DuterteStandardTime pic.twitter.com/VjoRvBGoEg
Waiting for Duterte's "4 pm" speech like #DuterteStandardTime pic.twitter.com/VjoRvBGoEg— P'Kit(@kitokun_) March 30, 2020
March 30, 2020
APRIL 2020
As lockdown approached its first month, Filipinos were already bearing the brunt of the lack of safeguards in place as many lost their sources of income. Some began to voice their opinions and take a stand on different issues. Some started to take to the streets to protest and demand aid from the government.
But they were met with violent arrests and threats.
Duterte's 'shoot to kill' order. In yet another late-night address, Duterte ordered the police and military to "shoot" residents causing “trouble” during lockdown. The impromptu public briefing came after 21 Sitio San Roque residents in Quezon City were arrested after staging a protest and crying for help.
His order prompted outrage from netizens, who were dismayed with the government resorting to violence instead of addressing the people’s concerns.
Re posting:
Bigas, hindi bala.
Batas, hindi dahas.
Tulong, hindi kulong.
Mass test, hindi mass arrest.
Re posting:
Gusto nila puro batas, gusto nila puro armas. Ang hinihingi lang namin ay konting bigas! HOY! GISING NA, BANGON NA PILIPINAS!!
Gusto nila puro batas, gusto nila puro armas. Ang hinihingi lang namin ay konting bigas! HOY! GISING NA, BANGON NA PILIPINAS!!— Alaskador (@alwynzky) April 1, 2020
There's the gaslight again: Duterte talking like it's the wild west out there, with people roaming the streets, encouraging each other to break the law.
PEOPLE. ARE. HUNGRY.
There's the gaslight again: Duterte talking like it's the wild west out there, with people roaming the streets, encouraging each other to break the law.
One netizen pointed out: “Virus po ang kalaban, Mr President, at hindi ang taong bayan.” (The virus is the enemy, Mr President, not the Filipino people.)
Justice for Winston Ragos. It took only a few weeks before Duterte’s shoot-to-kill order downed its first victim.
The unjust killing of Winston Ragos, a former military man who later on was found out to be “mentally challenged,” sparked uproar on social media. A footage of the incident went viral, showing how the police poorly handled the situation. This prompted calls from the public to arrest the officer who shot Ragos.
this is a reminder that the moment you decide to justify the actions of the policemen who MERCILESSLY MURDERED a defenseless and mentally challenged man you are just as evil and sinful as those cold blooded murderers. #JusticeForWinstonRagos
this is a reminder that the moment you decide to justify the actions of the policemen who MERCILESSLY MURDERED a defenseless and mentally challenged man you are just as evil and sinful as those cold blooded murderers. #JusticeForWinstonRagos— #JunkTerrorBill (@ayahstark) April 22, 2020
Sobrang nakakapanggalit talaga, We demand for those soldiers to be held accountable in this inhumane crime. #JusticeForWinstonRagos https://t.co/X2N9NB3wMw
Sobrang nakakapanggalit talaga, We demand for those soldiers to be held accountable in this inhumane crime. #JusticeForWinstonRagos https://t.co/X2N9NB3wMw— nicole (@notsorechell) April 22, 2020
#JusticeForWinstonRagos
I, as a citizen, no longer feel safe in my own country.
#JusticeForWinstonRagos
Lockdown extension? The government also said it was studying the extension of the Luzon-wide lockdown, which was initially set to end on April 12.
For many Filipinos, it was not a question of extending the lockdown, but of whether or not the government would provide needed assistance should it be extended.
Many netizens said people would willfully cooperate with an extension, provided government intensified its relief efforts, particularly for households whose livelihood was affected by the public health crisis.
yes BUT mass testing protocols have to be put into place, and the relief efforts have to be intensified. it's bad enough in some places already, and us healthcare workers are already under too much pressure if not for the private donations.
yes BUT mass testing protocols have to be put into place, and the relief efforts have to be intensified. it's bad enough in some places already, and us healthcare workers are already under too much pressure if not for the private donations.— Rilenius Herathinos (@Incaensor_) April 5, 2020
Oo, basta suportahan ng gubyerno ang mga taong walang mapgkunan ng pagkain sa kanilang pamilya, napakalaging trahedya pagnapabayaan ang mamamayan na magutom.
Oo, basta suportahan ng gubyerno ang mga taong walang mapgkunan ng pagkain sa kanilang pamilya, napakalaging trahedya pagnapabayaan ang mamamayan na magutom.— sol (@cal94587) April 6, 2020
While many agreed that it was best for everyone to extend the quarantine, some expressed dissent, spotlighting the plight of vulnerable sectors.
No. Hirap na ang mga tao. Klaro na hindi kayang suportahan ng gobyerno ang mga mahihirap. Ang lockdown na ito ay hindi makatarungan para sa mga tao na wala ng makain. Klaro rin na hindi pinaghandaan ng gobyerno ang mga kinakailangang responde para labanan ang COVID-19. https://t.co/ROGqvnjve7
No. Hirap na ang mga tao. Klaro na hindi kayang suportahan ng gobyerno ang mga mahihirap. Ang lockdown na ito ay hindi makatarungan para sa mga tao na wala ng makain. Klaro rin na hindi pinaghandaan ng gobyerno ang mga kinakailangang responde para labanan ang COVID-19. https://t.co/ROGqvnjve7— S (@luke_src) April 5, 2020
Shortly after, Duterte announced the extension of the Luzon-wide quarantine, the first of many extensions of what has now become one of the world’s longest – and strictest – lockdowns since the virus broke out. (READ: Robredo: 'Complacent' at the start, PH playing catch-up in COVID-19 fight)
Education takes a hit in pandemic. Among the sectors most visibly affected by the coronavirus pandemic was education. Many schools and universities canceled classes altogether, while some resorted to online means to continue discussions or impose class requirements.
Mass promotion became one of the most urgent discussions online, as students debated which steps would be best to take.
Some clamored for mass promotion, following Ateneo de Manila University’s immediate action to end classes early and give its students passing (P) marks, in a bid to ensure the safety and welfare of the students.
If mass promotion means giving a fairly passing grade after the semester then yes, they all deserve it because sino ba namang estudyante ang makakapagfocus sa studies in the middle of a pandemic? What if nagka-COVID yung estudyante, acads parin ang nasa isip nya ganon? https://t.co/wc540gEcQx
If mass promotion means giving a fairly passing grade after the semester then yes, they all deserve it because sino ba namang estudyante ang makakapagfocus sa studies in the middle of a pandemic? What if nagka-COVID yung estudyante, acads parin ang nasa isip nya ganon? https://t.co/wc540gEcQx— :D (@_MCCVI) April 15, 2020
However, some also argued that mass promotion would allow lax students to unjustly pass and would leave most of them unequipped.
Schools should set a policy/standard if none is in place. Deserving students can be automatically promoted while others should undergo additional study requirements of some form.
Schools should set a policy/standard if none is in place. Deserving students can be automatically promoted while others should undergo additional study requirements of some form.— kachna (@iamducky3) April 15, 2020
Another looming issue that schools and students will face is the resumption of classes. University of the Philippines (UP) experts had earlier recommended the suspension of classes until December to contain the spread of the virus.
This drew mixed reactions from Filipinos. On the one hand, some favored the suspension as it would put first the safety of students and teachers. On the other hand, netizens raised the concern about teachers not receiving ample pay during lockdown. Some students also believed that suspending classes until December was “a little over the top.”
Later in May, the Department of Education (DepEd) announced that the school year 2020-2021 would open in August, a decision that was also met with criticism by students and parents.
Many argued that forcing the opening of classes as early as August could be at the expense of the students’ welfare. Meanwhile, a public school teacher shared that her students would still struggle should they opt for an online classroom setup.
Duterte later on rejected DepEd’s move to start classes in August, and insisted that there should be a vaccine first.
MAY 2020
The month of May saw some of the biggest controversies not only concerning the pandemic, but also the Duterte administration – Philippine press freedom suffering one of its biggest blows in recent history, and Congress railroading the passage of the “draconian” anti-terror bill.
No to ABS-CBN shutdown. The closure of media giant ABS-CBN on May 5 was undoubtedly one of the biggest issues that would mar the history of Duterte’s administration – the last time it was forced to shut down was during the reign of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.
Enraged netizens slammed the decision to shut down the network at a most inopportune time, when people are relying on news outfits for information on the ongoing pandemic.
How the Philippines is handling a pandemic? Allow POGOs to operate which will include testing of its Chinese workers and shut down ABS-CBN that will affect thousands of Filipino employees who are in dire need of jobs. Wow, you gotta choose your battles. Who’s running this circus?
How the Philippines is handling a pandemic? Allow POGOs to operate which will include testing of its Chinese workers and shut down ABS-CBN that will affect thousands of Filipino employees who are in dire need of jobs. Wow, you gotta choose your battles. Who’s running this circus?— M.A. Buendía (@MABuendiaHD) May 5, 2020
Sa gitna ng pandemic na ito, naisingit niyo pa rin? Kung kailan kailangan ng maayos na pagbabalita, isasara niyo talaga? Aminin niyo man sa hindi, No.1 ang ABS-CBN. Personalan na ba talaga? #NoToABSCBNShutDown
Sa gitna ng pandemic na ito, naisingit niyo pa rin? Kung kailan kailangan ng maayos na pagbabalita, isasara niyo talaga? Aminin niyo man sa hindi, No.1 ang ABS-CBN. Personalan na ba talaga? #NoToABSCBNShutDown— JAON (@ashertifiedtoo) May 5, 2020
At this time when we need all the help we can, they decide to issue a Cease & Desist order to ABS-CBN. Ngayon pa talaga! They're helping so many people, we need to make sure no more jobs are lost. Most of all, we need to keep everyone informed.
At this time when we need all the help we can, they decide to issue a Cease & Desist order to ABS-CBN. Ngayon pa talaga! They're helping so many people, we need to make sure no more jobs are lost. Most of all, we need to keep everyone informed.— Pittipat (@pittipatipot) May 5, 2020
With strict lockdown measures in place, Filipinos got creative and held instead an online protest dubbed #BlackScreenBroadcast, where participants held their own muted black-screen livestreams.
For two hours, there was only pitch darkness, silence – reminiscent of how the network went off-air on May 5.
The quarantine saga. As if terminologies weren’t already confusing enough, the government went on to baffle Filipinos with its last-minute announcements on whether the lockdown would extend yet again, and whether it would be enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), or general community quarantine (GCQ), or their more relaxed counterparts.
On May 12, a few days before ECQ in select areas was set to end on May 15, Filipinos aired their dismay after Duterte left them guessing, providing no updates on the government’s next steps – if there were any at all.
So huhuulaan nalang namin kung anong mangyayari after May 15? To extend or not to extend? That was 40+ minutes speech tapos walang exact sinabi kung anong plano. Napadami yung chika nya sa NPA.
So huhuulaan nalang namin kung anong mangyayari after May 15? To extend or not to extend? That was 40+ minutes speech tapos walang exact sinabi kung anong plano. Napadami yung chika nya sa NPA.— ; (@justvcerylle_) May 12, 2020
Pilipinas saan ka tutungo?
Anong landas ang iyong tatahakin pagkatapos krisis na ito,
Walang plano ang inihalal na taga-pamuno mo.#COVID19 #ECQSeason4
Pilipinas saan ka tutungo?
Akala ko pa naman prepared na sya since ipinabukas na nya. Umasa ako. Pero wala, wala pa ding klarong plano. #ECQSeason4
Akala ko pa naman prepared na sya since ipinabukas na nya. Umasa ako. Pero wala, wala pa ding klarong plano. #ECQSeason4— jlttnndjn (@juliettedjn) May 12, 2020
Hours after Duterte’s address, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque announced that only Metro Manila, Cebu City, and Laguna would be under modified ECQ.
Birthday bash. Mañanita became a favorite buzzword in May, thanks to Metro Manila top cop, Major General Debold Sinas.
Despite the ban on mass gatherings under lockdown, dozens of police officers attended the birthday celebration of their chief. Photos of the celebration captured how the attendees violated a number of quarantine protocols, among them physical distancing and the liquor ban.
Sinas’ manañita immediately drew criticism on social media as he initially denied that a party took place. Many called out the administration’s double standards in implementing laws and policies during the pandemic.
“Law is law,” a phrase commonly used by staunch Duterte supporters to defend the closure of ABS-CBN, trended on Twitter as netizens questioned why the administration was being easy on Sinas. (READ: PNP files criminal, admin raps vs Sinas, 18 cops over birthday party)
"Actually, walang nag-party. Mga well wishers ko iyon. 'Yung mga tauhan ko na dumalaw... siyempre tatanggapin ko 'yun. Naka-mask naman sila, naka gloves, tsaka nag social distancing."
–P/Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas
Chief, NCRPO
Law is law pero bakit ganito? pic.twitter.com/KhqitJKqNh
"Actually, walang nag-party. Mga well wishers ko iyon. 'Yung mga tauhan ko na dumalaw... siyempre tatanggapin ko 'yun. Naka-mask naman sila, naka gloves, tsaka nag social distancing."
Happy birthday to the NCRPO chief! You guys are role models indeed! Dura lex sed lexchon! Party! Party! pic.twitter.com/YJbejc8Rk4
Happy birthday to the NCRPO chief! You guys are role models indeed! Dura lex sed lexchon! Party! Party! pic.twitter.com/YJbejc8Rk4— The Professional Heckler (@hecklerforever8) May 13, 2020
Sa mga nagsasabing LAW IS LAW! and “NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW” Lokohin nyo mga sarili nyo! pic.twitter.com/pu5NYOD8nP
Sa mga nagsasabing LAW IS LAW! and “NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW” Lokohin nyo mga sarili nyo! pic.twitter.com/pu5NYOD8nP— Roque Rox Santos (@roxsantos) May 9, 2020
Some netizens even gifted Sinas with memes for his birthday “bash.”
Much to no one’s surprise, Duterte defended Sinas, called him a “good officer” and “an honest one,” even saying that Sinas would get to keep his post as Metro Manila police chief.
Terrors of the anti-terror bill. War on dissent remains a de facto flagship of the Duterte administration – pandemic notwithstanding – so much so that in his fourth year in power, he certified as urgent the anti-terror bill, which is feared to clamp down on Filipinos’ basic rights. (READ: Senate approves anti-terrorism bill on final reading)
By the end of May, the anti-terror bill hurdled the committee level at the House of Representatives, a move that would fast-track its passage. This quickly drew disapproval from Filipinos, with #JunkTerrorBill landing on the top spot on Twitter trends in the Philippines.
Activists are not terrorists.
Activism is NOT terrorism.
Dissent is duty, NOT crime! #JunkTerrorBill
Activists are not terrorists.
you'll be dubbed as a terrorist for simply speaking up on social media platforms. no one is exempted from state surveillance (your calls, texts, etc will be tracked). you can be jailed for up to 24 days without a case if someone accuses you of being a terrorist. #JunkTerrorBill
you'll be dubbed as a terrorist for simply speaking up on social media platforms. no one is exempted from state surveillance (your calls, texts, etc will be tracked). you can be jailed for up to 24 days without a case if someone accuses you of being a terrorist. #JunkTerrorBill— gio (@aobaseijoh) May 29, 2020
Maybe di ka affected by this law today, or bukas, or next month, or next year, or even the rest of your life. However, trust and believe that when democracy dies—when laws are specifically made to infringe on people's rights—damay damay tayong lahat.#JunkTerrorBill#ResistAsOne
Maybe di ka affected by this law today, or bukas, or next month, or next year, or even the rest of your life. However, trust and believe that when democracy dies—when laws are specifically made to infringe on people's rights—damay damay tayong lahat.#JunkTerrorBill#ResistAsOne— Regi! #ResistAsOne (@orbitching) May 29, 2020
Shortly after, on June 3, the anti-terror bill swiftly got past Congress. It is now up for Duterte’s signature as of writing.
JUNE 2020
As Duterte’s fourth year comes to a close, more problems have arisen for Filipinos, as most cities and provinces remain under GCQ until June 30.
Debate on distance learning. On June 1, remote enrollment for basic education began, as DepEd continued to look into alternative learning modes for resumption of classes in August. Among these was the distance learning approach on which Filipinos were quite divided.
Some parents deemed distance learning the best approach, putting first the safety of the students and teachers.
However, some were firm on not sending children to school until a vaccine for the coronavirus disease is available, echoing Duterte’s position.
Cyber libel conviction. In what was seen as another blow to Philippine democracy, a Manila court handed down a guilty verdict on Rappler chief executive officer and executive editor Maria Ressa and former researcher-writer Reynaldo Santos Jr in possibly one of the most high-profile cyber libel cases in the country's recent history.
Filipinos online were quick to condemn the verdict, with some declaring, “The justice system in the Philippines is DEAD.”
The justice system in the Philippines is DEAD. Kaya if the government is wondering kung bakit malakas ang criticism sa anti-terror bill, dahil dito yun. Dahil mahirap mahanap ang hustisya sa Pilipinas. Sa totoo lang, nakakatakot.
Failed Justice System = Failed Democracy https://t.co/oQ92UWa9S9
The justice system in the Philippines is DEAD. Kaya if the government is wondering kung bakit malakas ang criticism sa anti-terror bill, dahil dito yun. Dahil mahirap mahanap ang hustisya sa Pilipinas. Sa totoo lang, nakakatakot.
#DefendPressFreedom, #HoldTheLine, #IStandWithMariaRessa, #CourageON, and Rappler also trended on Twitter on the day of the decision. Many Filipinos encouraged Ressa, Santos, and all other journalists to press on in the fight for the truth.
From Pride protest to arrest. Pride march has become an annual tradition for the LGBTQ+ community and allies during Pride month. This year, however, what was otherwise a peaceful protest in Mendiola turned into a dispersal as police arrested at least 20 protesters.
Many Filipinos online slammed the unjust arrest of the protesters, who were observing health protocols – the police did not cite any violations when they arrested them.
The hashtag #FreePride20 trended on Twitter shortly after the news broke.
Let me reiterate. The police are bound by the constitution to state the grounds of a citizen's arrest. Every citizen is entitled to that.
Then again, since when has the government and its police done something constitutional? #FreePride20
Let me reiterate. The police are bound by the constitution to state the grounds of a citizen's arrest. Every citizen is entitled to that.
gumising ka, imulat ang mga mata at amining inaabuso ng kapulisan at ng iba pang awtoridad ang kanilang kapangyarihan— sapat na dahilan ‘to para matakot tayo sa posibleng pagsasabatas ng ATB.
tingin ka sa paligid, magbasa ka ng balita, makinig ka sa boses ng masa. #FreePride20
gumising ka, imulat ang mga mata at amining inaabuso ng kapulisan at ng iba pang awtoridad ang kanilang kapangyarihan— sapat na dahilan ‘to para matakot tayo sa posibleng pagsasabatas ng ATB.
This is not how we want to be treated, and you dont have the right to treat the flag like that #FreePride20 https://t.co/qyOT6qRth7
This is not how we want to be treated, and you dont have the right to treat the flag like that #FreePride20 https://t.co/qyOT6qRth7— Jimuel #AllBlackLivesMatter #JunkTerrorBillNow (@jimuelar) June 26, 2020
Duterte’s fourth year in office was arguably his most controversial yet – possibly along with his first year, when he embarked on the drug war. The Philippines is approaching its fourth month under quarantine, but COVID-19 cases still continue to rise unabated.
Many Filipinos from various sectors continue to suffer the consequences of having inadequate policies in place – locally stranded individuals feel they were abandoned by the government, some of the returning overseas Filipino workers remain stuck in quarantine, some workers have yet to receive aid, and access to education has only gotten worse for poverty-stricken households. Most of these problems have long been existing, but are now even more pronounced as the pandemic exposes the gaps one by one.
On top of that, basic human rights have been put on the back burner as the President prioritizes hurling threats against the media, the marginalized, and the very people he is tasked to serve.
In the last two years of Duterte’s term, the question is no longer what’s in store for Filipinos, but what’s left for them. – Rappler.com