Duterte’s fourth year in office is arguably his most controversial yet, as he earned the ire of many Filipinos on social media

Published 3:25 PM, June 29, 2020

Shortly after, Duterte announced the extension of the Luzon-wide quarantine, the first of many extensions of what has now become one of the world’s longest – and strictest – lockdowns since the virus broke out. (READ: Robredo: 'Complacent' at the start, PH playing catch-up in COVID-19 fight)

Education takes a hit in pandemic. Among the sectors most visibly affected by the coronavirus pandemic was education. Many schools and universities canceled classes altogether, while some resorted to online means to continue discussions or impose class requirements.

Mass promotion became one of the most urgent discussions online, as students debated which steps would be best to take.

Some clamored for mass promotion, following Ateneo de Manila University’s immediate action to end classes early and give its students passing (P) marks, in a bid to ensure the safety and welfare of the students.

If mass promotion means giving a fairly passing grade after the semester then yes, they all deserve it because sino ba namang estudyante ang makakapagfocus sa studies in the middle of a pandemic? What if nagka-COVID yung estudyante, acads parin ang nasa isip nya ganon? https://t.co/wc540gEcQx — :D (@_MCCVI) April 15, 2020

However, some also argued that mass promotion would allow lax students to unjustly pass and would leave most of them unequipped.

Schools should set a policy/standard if none is in place. Deserving students can be automatically promoted while others should undergo additional study requirements of some form. — kachna (@iamducky3) April 15, 2020

Another looming issue that schools and students will face is the resumption of classes. University of the Philippines (UP) experts had earlier recommended the suspension of classes until December to contain the spread of the virus.

This drew mixed reactions from Filipinos. On the one hand, some favored the suspension as it would put first the safety of students and teachers. On the other hand, netizens raised the concern about teachers not receiving ample pay during lockdown. Some students also believed that suspending classes until December was “a little over the top.”

Later in May, the Department of Education (DepEd) announced that the school year 2020-2021 would open in August, a decision that was also met with criticism by students and parents.

Many argued that forcing the opening of classes as early as August could be at the expense of the students’ welfare. Meanwhile, a public school teacher shared that her students would still struggle should they opt for an online classroom setup.

Duterte later on rejected DepEd’s move to start classes in August, and insisted that there should be a vaccine first.

MAY 2020

The month of May saw some of the biggest controversies not only concerning the pandemic, but also the Duterte administration – Philippine press freedom suffering one of its biggest blows in recent history, and Congress railroading the passage of the “draconian” anti-terror bill.

No to ABS-CBN shutdown. The closure of media giant ABS-CBN on May 5 was undoubtedly one of the biggest issues that would mar the history of Duterte’s administration – the last time it was forced to shut down was during the reign of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

Enraged netizens slammed the decision to shut down the network at a most inopportune time, when people are relying on news outfits for information on the ongoing pandemic.

How the Philippines is handling a pandemic? Allow POGOs to operate which will include testing of its Chinese workers and shut down ABS-CBN that will affect thousands of Filipino employees who are in dire need of jobs. Wow, you gotta choose your battles. Who’s running this circus? — M.A. Buendía (@MABuendiaHD) May 5, 2020

Sa gitna ng pandemic na ito, naisingit niyo pa rin? Kung kailan kailangan ng maayos na pagbabalita, isasara niyo talaga? Aminin niyo man sa hindi, No.1 ang ABS-CBN. Personalan na ba talaga? #NoToABSCBNShutDown — JAON (@ashertifiedtoo) May 5, 2020

At this time when we need all the help we can, they decide to issue a Cease & Desist order to ABS-CBN. Ngayon pa talaga! They're helping so many people, we need to make sure no more jobs are lost. Most of all, we need to keep everyone informed. — Pittipat (@pittipatipot) May 5, 2020

With strict lockdown measures in place, Filipinos got creative and held instead an online protest dubbed #BlackScreenBroadcast, where participants held their own muted black-screen livestreams.

For two hours, there was only pitch darkness, silence – reminiscent of how the network went off-air on May 5.

The quarantine saga. As if terminologies weren’t already confusing enough, the government went on to baffle Filipinos with its last-minute announcements on whether the lockdown would extend yet again, and whether it would be enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), or general community quarantine (GCQ), or their more relaxed counterparts.

On May 12, a few days before ECQ in select areas was set to end on May 15, Filipinos aired their dismay after Duterte left them guessing, providing no updates on the government’s next steps – if there were any at all.

So huhuulaan nalang namin kung anong mangyayari after May 15? To extend or not to extend? That was 40+ minutes speech tapos walang exact sinabi kung anong plano. Napadami yung chika nya sa NPA. — ; (@justvcerylle_) May 12, 2020

Pilipinas saan ka tutungo?

Anong landas ang iyong tatahakin pagkatapos krisis na ito,

Walang plano ang inihalal na taga-pamuno mo.#COVID19 #ECQSeason4 — josh (@jva_vargas) May 12, 2020

Akala ko pa naman prepared na sya since ipinabukas na nya. Umasa ako. Pero wala, wala pa ding klarong plano. #ECQSeason4 — jlttnndjn (@juliettedjn) May 12, 2020

Hours after Duterte’s address, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque announced that only Metro Manila, Cebu City, and Laguna would be under modified ECQ.

Birthday bash. Mañanita became a favorite buzzword in May, thanks to Metro Manila top cop, Major General Debold Sinas.

Despite the ban on mass gatherings under lockdown, dozens of police officers attended the birthday celebration of their chief. Photos of the celebration captured how the attendees violated a number of quarantine protocols, among them physical distancing and the liquor ban.

Sinas’ manañita immediately drew criticism on social media as he initially denied that a party took place. Many called out the administration’s double standards in implementing laws and policies during the pandemic.

“Law is law,” a phrase commonly used by staunch Duterte supporters to defend the closure of ABS-CBN, trended on Twitter as netizens questioned why the administration was being easy on Sinas. (READ: PNP files criminal, admin raps vs Sinas, 18 cops over birthday party)

"Actually, walang nag-party. Mga well wishers ko iyon. 'Yung mga tauhan ko na dumalaw... siyempre tatanggapin ko 'yun. Naka-mask naman sila, naka gloves, tsaka nag social distancing."

–P/Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas

Chief, NCRPO



Law is law pero bakit ganito? pic.twitter.com/KhqitJKqNh — Love, Ace (@ace_antipolo) May 13, 2020

Happy birthday to the NCRPO chief! You guys are role models indeed! Dura lex sed lexchon! Party! Party! pic.twitter.com/YJbejc8Rk4 — The Professional Heckler (@hecklerforever8) May 13, 2020

Sa mga nagsasabing LAW IS LAW! and “NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW” Lokohin nyo mga sarili nyo! pic.twitter.com/pu5NYOD8nP — Roque Rox Santos (@roxsantos) May 9, 2020

Some netizens even gifted Sinas with memes for his birthday “bash.”

Much to no one’s surprise, Duterte defended Sinas, called him a “good officer” and “an honest one,” even saying that Sinas would get to keep his post as Metro Manila police chief.

Terrors of the anti-terror bill. War on dissent remains a de facto flagship of the Duterte administration – pandemic notwithstanding – so much so that in his fourth year in power, he certified as urgent the anti-terror bill, which is feared to clamp down on Filipinos’ basic rights. (READ: Senate approves anti-terrorism bill on final reading)

By the end of May, the anti-terror bill hurdled the committee level at the House of Representatives, a move that would fast-track its passage. This quickly drew disapproval from Filipinos, with #JunkTerrorBill landing on the top spot on Twitter trends in the Philippines.

Activists are not terrorists.

Activism is NOT terrorism.

Dissent is duty, NOT crime! #JunkTerrorBill — COVID PARAS #JunkTerrorBill (@ajmirandilla_) May 29, 2020

you'll be dubbed as a terrorist for simply speaking up on social media platforms. no one is exempted from state surveillance (your calls, texts, etc will be tracked). you can be jailed for up to 24 days without a case if someone accuses you of being a terrorist. #JunkTerrorBill — gio (@aobaseijoh) May 29, 2020

Maybe di ka affected by this law today, or bukas, or next month, or next year, or even the rest of your life. However, trust and believe that when democracy dies—when laws are specifically made to infringe on people's rights—damay damay tayong lahat.#JunkTerrorBill#ResistAsOne — Regi! #ResistAsOne (@orbitching) May 29, 2020

Shortly after, on June 3, the anti-terror bill swiftly got past Congress. It is now up for Duterte’s signature as of writing.

JUNE 2020

As Duterte’s fourth year comes to a close, more problems have arisen for Filipinos, as most cities and provinces remain under GCQ until June 30.

Debate on distance learning. On June 1, remote enrollment for basic education began, as DepEd continued to look into alternative learning modes for resumption of classes in August. Among these was the distance learning approach on which Filipinos were quite divided.

Some parents deemed distance learning the best approach, putting first the safety of the students and teachers.

However, some were firm on not sending children to school until a vaccine for the coronavirus disease is available, echoing Duterte’s position.

Cyber libel conviction. In what was seen as another blow to Philippine democracy, a Manila court handed down a guilty verdict on Rappler chief executive officer and executive editor Maria Ressa and former researcher-writer Reynaldo Santos Jr in possibly one of the most high-profile cyber libel cases in the country's recent history.

Filipinos online were quick to condemn the verdict, with some declaring, “The justice system in the Philippines is DEAD.”

The justice system in the Philippines is DEAD. Kaya if the government is wondering kung bakit malakas ang criticism sa anti-terror bill, dahil dito yun. Dahil mahirap mahanap ang hustisya sa Pilipinas. Sa totoo lang, nakakatakot.



Failed Justice System = Failed Democracy https://t.co/oQ92UWa9S9 — Claude City (@ClaudeCity) June 15, 2020

#DefendPressFreedom, #HoldTheLine, #IStandWithMariaRessa, #CourageON, and Rappler also trended on Twitter on the day of the decision. Many Filipinos encouraged Ressa, Santos, and all other journalists to press on in the fight for the truth.

From Pride protest to arrest. Pride march has become an annual tradition for the LGBTQ+ community and allies during Pride month. This year, however, what was otherwise a peaceful protest in Mendiola turned into a dispersal as police arrested at least 20 protesters.

Many Filipinos online slammed the unjust arrest of the protesters, who were observing health protocols – the police did not cite any violations when they arrested them.

The hashtag #FreePride20 trended on Twitter shortly after the news broke.

Let me reiterate. The police are bound by the constitution to state the grounds of a citizen's arrest. Every citizen is entitled to that.



Then again, since when has the government and its police done something constitutional? #FreePride20 — isang kotseng nawawala (@carlos111_juan) June 26, 2020

gumising ka, imulat ang mga mata at amining inaabuso ng kapulisan at ng iba pang awtoridad ang kanilang kapangyarihan— sapat na dahilan ‘to para matakot tayo sa posibleng pagsasabatas ng ATB.



tingin ka sa paligid, magbasa ka ng balita, makinig ka sa boses ng masa. #FreePride20 — Irish #MassTestingNowPH (@irishperez_) June 26, 2020

This is not how we want to be treated, and you dont have the right to treat the flag like that #FreePride20 https://t.co/qyOT6qRth7 — Jimuel #AllBlackLivesMatter #JunkTerrorBillNow (@jimuelar) June 26, 2020

Duterte’s fourth year in office was arguably his most controversial yet – possibly along with his first year, when he embarked on the drug war. The Philippines is approaching its fourth month under quarantine, but COVID-19 cases still continue to rise unabated.

Many Filipinos from various sectors continue to suffer the consequences of having inadequate policies in place – locally stranded individuals feel they were abandoned by the government, some of the returning overseas Filipino workers remain stuck in quarantine, some workers have yet to receive aid, and access to education has only gotten worse for poverty-stricken households. Most of these problems have long been existing, but are now even more pronounced as the pandemic exposes the gaps one by one.

On top of that, basic human rights have been put on the back burner as the President prioritizes hurling threats against the media, the marginalized, and the very people he is tasked to serve.

In the last two years of Duterte’s term, the question is no longer what’s in store for Filipinos, but what’s left for them. – Rappler.com

