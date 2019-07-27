MANILA, Philippines – The government has had thousands of infrastructure projects in the pipeline ever since President Rodrigo Duterte took office in 2016. Of these, the National Economic and Development Authority identified 75 high-impact infrastructure projects.

As of April 30, only two out of 75 projects have been completed: the improvements along the Pasig River from Delpan Bridge to Napindan Channel and the selective dredging at the Pulangi River, which cost P1 billion and P244.88 million, respectively. But what about the rest?

Rappler mapped all 75 big-ticket projects under the administration's Build, Build, Build program. Click on the map below to see how much the projects cost. The table below shows more details about each project.