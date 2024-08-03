As UN’s PH human rights program ends, ‘we need an independent investigation’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The program was a joint effort with the government, which has been used as PR material for Marcos. Civil society's assessment is far from glowing.

At the height of human rights abuses under former president Rodrigo Duterte, the United Nations (UN), by virtue of the political votes of its member-states, held back putting full pressure on the Philippine government. Instead, they offered “technical cooperation” to address the problem.

That technical cooperation came in the form of the UN joint programme on human rights (UNJP) launched in 2021, which ran for three years and ended on July 31. Its partners were the government, from Duterte to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and civil society.

It was all encompassing — from jail decongestion to politically-motivated attacks — and culminated in a hyped drug policy summit which Marcos neither attended, nor mentioned in his State of the Nation Address.

The UNJP was worth at least P191 million (around $3 million) as of 2022, and now that it has ended, it provides publicity material for the Marcos government to claim that its policies are compliant with human rights, as the President has projected to the international community.

“We did not receive anymore notice from the UN human rights commission about violations in the Philippines. We have shifted our focus to forensic pathology because our perennial problem includes the lack of scientific basis in determining criminal activities…. We are no longer under scrutiny of other nations in terms of human rights violations. There’s no more UN resolution about any human rights violations,” Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla said in a mix of Filipino and English when asked about his assessment of the UNJP.

UN’s Philippine Chief, Guztavo Gonzalez, tweeted that the Marcos government has made “important progress” on human rights.

The independent Commission on Human Rights (CHR) has a more neutral assessment. While the UNJP “allowed for a more focused implementation of efforts which actively promote…human rights,” the CHR said that “more has to be achieved to make sure that the intended purpose of this partnership remains faithful to initial goals.”

More notably, “the Philippine government [is] apparently choosing not to renew its commitment to the UNJP, and diverting efforts to a government-centric human rights coordinating council without multilateral involvement,” said the Philippine Universal Periodic Review (UPR) Watch, a collective of human rights organizations that engage with the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

What has it done?

There seems to be no formal audit of the program, or at least not yet, according to Human Rights Watch (HRW) Philippine senior researcher Carlos Conde. He added that civil society had hoped there would be an assessment with inputs from them, but that did not happen.

“This is something that the Philippine government did not want. So there’s no assessment on what happened, by any agency, let alone the UN,” Conde told Rappler in a mix of Filipino and English.

“I think it’s very clear now [that] from the get-go, the Philippine government had total control of how this UN joint program will be enforced in the Philippines,” added Conde.

The UNJP had weak and low baseline indicators, according to the Philippine UPR Watch. UPR is a routine review of countries’ human rights situation every 4.5 years. The last UPR was in 2022, which the Marcos government maximized to claim a glowing human rights situation, despite continuing drug-related killings in the country since he became president.

The Philippine UPR Watch said that the UNJP also did not bring about “visible substantial results in investigations, prosecutions and convictions of human rights violations perpetrators.” At least for Duterte’s drug war, Rappler’s investigation has found that 32 out of the 52 showcase cases were closed without any criminal action.

“Its impact on the landscape of human rights promotion, respect and protection is hardly felt, as the administration merely pays lip-service on cooperating with the UN, but has largely remained disinterested in pursuing accountability for genuine justice, in reversing policies and practices which impact on human rights, and in pursuing policies that will protect human rights defenders,” the group said.

Social economic think tank IBON Foundation and rights group Karapatan, which are both members of a technical group within the UNJP, said the programs are ineffective because some state policies, like the highly contested anti-terror law, “are still actively used to oppress human rights defenders.”

‘Shameful’ to begin with

Even before the UNJP started, many groups internationally and locally criticized the UN’s move because the program basically meant that the Duterte government would be spared from tighter scrutiny.

Former UN special rapporteur for summary executions and now Amnesty International Secretary General Agnes Callamard called the UN resolution “shameful” because it “failed to address the massive killings, sending dangerous messages that justice can be denied,” and that the “international community had fallen for pretend accountability.”

When the program was signed in 2021, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said there are six areas that would be given attention by UN offices and the Philippine government. On top of these was the “strengthening [of] domestic investigation capabilities and accountability mechanisms.” This was basically the DOJ’s drug war review panel created to revisit some drug war cases.

The other areas include:

Improving data gathering on alleged human rights violations by police personnel Expanding civic space and engagement with civil society and the Commission on Human Rights Strengthening the national mechanism for reporting and follow-up vis-à-vis human rights Implementing a human rights-based approach towards drug control Implementing a human rights-based approach towards counter-terrorism

If accountability is an indicator, there have been only four cases of police killings during Duterte’s time that resulted in a conviction, out of the 7,000 admitted killings in legitimate operations. The fourth and latest conviction was promulgated only in June — the case of father and son Luis and Gabriel Bonifacio — which, according to their lawyers, may be their last case.

If attacks are an indicator, killings and disappearances continue, according to Karapatan. Based on their tally, there are at least 99 cases of extrajudicial killings of peasants, indigenous peoples, environmental defenders, among others — from July 2022 to March this 2024 — under the Marcos presidency. Within the same period, the rights group said they’ve recorded 11 cases of enforced disappearances, 27 torture cases, and at least 361 illegal arrests.

“On the ground, lived realities of peasant and indigenous communities, workers, young people, women, human rights defenders and those from poor and vulnerable sectors paint a sordid human rights picture that is made worse by the prevalent climate of naked impunity,” the Philippine UPR Watch said.

It’s important to note that the program was also affected by the pandemic, which impacted projects. The outline and programs of UNJP were good, Conde said, but they don’t match what’s happening in practice.

“It has several programs that it wanted to pursue, such as improving investigations by the law enforcers, improving respect by government actors for human rights, and so on and so forth…. Except that, you know…all of this is rhetoric, it’s not matched by action by the Philippine government,” the HRW researcher added.

The next UPR will be in 2027, but the Philippine UPR Watch is already urging the UN HRC to “conduct an independent investigation on the human rights situation in the Philippines.” Especially because Marcos is choosing to continue with a government-led mechanism via the human rights superbody, which groups fear, will lack oversight and will just be used for political brownie points.

“The need for [an independent investigation] is even greater,” said the UPR watch. – Rappler.com