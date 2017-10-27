Laban ng Masa chair Walden Bello says PCOO Secretary Martin Andanar's ethical base as a journalist was 'not firm'

Published 4:30 PM, October 27, 2017

Once upon a time, former legislator Walden Bello respected Communications Secretary Martin Andanar.

Not anymore.

Bello, who chairs the new progressive opposition coalition called Laban ng Masa, said he used to be impressed by Andanar’s “critical mind” whenever the latter would interview him.

Prior to being appointed chief of the Presidential Communications Operations Office, Andanar was a news anchor and radio commentator for TV-5.

Bello said Andanar had changed now that he is serving under President Rodrigo Duterte, whose supporters and allies would often lump all the administration’s critics as dilawan or yellow, the color associated with the once-ruling Liberal Party.

Andanar even went as far as saying that European Union officials who criticize the President just have too much sex.

“He had a very critical mind before accepting the position in the Duterte administration. This very critical mind, a good journalist – his podcasts were good – he has completely changed. This is unfortunately what power does, when your ethical base as a journalist is not firm,” said Bello in a mix of English and Filipino.

He believes Andanar was “nalula sa kapangyarihan” or had gotten drunk with power, so much so that he “creates fake news that there is destabilization going on.”

“So I’m quite disappointed in Mr Andanar because I thought he’s a real good journalist. But apparently, he’s another journalist na nabili at nalula sa kapangyarihan (who has been bought and has gotten drunk with power),” said Bello.

Still, the Duterte critic believes Filipinos are smart enough not to believe the likes of Andanar, whom he suspects would likely tag Laban ng Masa as another government destabilizer.

“The government will always lump all opposition forces together because it is in their interests to do that. The problem there is the government thinks the people are stupid. But the people can make distinctions about who is yellow, who is progressive,” said Bello. – Rappler.com