The 8 Philippine airports the DOTr bragged of getting a rating for punctuality are actually among the bottom 35 of almost 500 airports worldwide

Published 3:45 PM, November 19, 2017

Not all starred ratings point to a stellar performance.

On Friday, November 19, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) proudly released the results of the latest Official Aviation Guide (OAG) rankings of airports' punctuality worldwide.

"GOOD NEWS: 8 PH airports awarded with On-Time Performance Star Ratings," the DOTr boasted through a press statement mailed to the media and posted on their Facebook page.

The Transportation Department failed include, however, that all the Philippine airports listed garnered only one-star ratings, which means they were all among the least punctual in the world.

In their release, they only attached the list of one-star airports, omitting hundreds of others higher ratings.

Therefore, the government's press release said Iloilo International Airport "ranked 14th place" – when in fact, it was ranked 455th.

Out of 489 airports ranked, the 8 Philippine airports are at the bottom 35:

Iloilo International Airport

Ninoy Aquino International Airport

Bacolod-Silay Airport

Davao International Airport

Tacloban Airport

Laguindingan International Airport

Kalibo International Airport

Puerto Princesa International Airport

Below the rankings, the OAG explains their rating system: "The Star Ratings range from one to five stars. Airlines and airports with the best on-time performance, for example, the top 10%, receive five stars. The awards are then distributed, across all airlines with the poorest performers receiving one star."

Reached for comment, the DOTr, in a statement, pointed to a silver lining.

They said that 2017 is the first year that Philippine airports made it to the list. To be included, airports must have a minimum of 600 operations a month (minimum of 2.5 million departed seats), and OAG must receive flight status information of at least 80% of scheduled flights within a year. (READ: NAIA no longer among 'worst airports' – survey)

"[We are] hoping by next year we will reach category 2 [stars] as our airports are now being improved by DOTr both operations, service, and infrastructures," their statement read.

Communications officer Goddess Libiran also told Rappler in a text message that they are reminded by a rallying call by their Secretary Arthur Tugade.

"We know that there's a lot to do. We will not rest until we become one of the better airports, and soon, best," she said. – Rappler.com