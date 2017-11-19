DOTr boasts of PH airports' 'punctuality' in global poll – but poll says otherwise
Not all starred ratings point to a stellar performance.
On Friday, November 19, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) proudly released the results of the latest Official Aviation Guide (OAG) rankings of airports' punctuality worldwide.
"GOOD NEWS: 8 PH airports awarded with On-Time Performance Star Ratings," the DOTr boasted through a press statement mailed to the media and posted on their Facebook page.
The Transportation Department failed include, however, that all the Philippine airports listed garnered only one-star ratings, which means they were all among the least punctual in the world.
In their release, they only attached the list of one-star airports, omitting hundreds of others higher ratings.
Therefore, the government's press release said Iloilo International Airport "ranked 14th place" – when in fact, it was ranked 455th.
Out of 489 airports ranked, the 8 Philippine airports are at the bottom 35:
- Iloilo International Airport
- Ninoy Aquino International Airport
- Bacolod-Silay Airport
- Davao International Airport
- Tacloban Airport
- Laguindingan International Airport
- Kalibo International Airport
- Puerto Princesa International Airport
Below the rankings, the OAG explains their rating system: "The Star Ratings range from one to five stars. Airlines and airports with the best on-time performance, for example, the top 10%, receive five stars. The awards are then distributed, across all airlines with the poorest performers receiving one star."
Reached for comment, the DOTr, in a statement, pointed to a silver lining.
They said that 2017 is the first year that Philippine airports made it to the list. To be included, airports must have a minimum of 600 operations a month (minimum of 2.5 million departed seats), and OAG must receive flight status information of at least 80% of scheduled flights within a year. (READ: NAIA no longer among 'worst airports' – survey)
"[We are] hoping by next year we will reach category 2 [stars] as our airports are now being improved by DOTr both operations, service, and infrastructures," their statement read.
Communications officer Goddess Libiran also told Rappler in a text message that they are reminded by a rallying call by their Secretary Arthur Tugade.
"We know that there's a lot to do. We will not rest until we become one of the better airports, and soon, best," she said. – Rappler.com
Inside Track is Rappler's intelligencer on people, events, places and everything of public interest. It's a take-off from Newsbreak's Inside Track section. Contributions are most welcome. Just send bits of information to investigative@rappler.com.