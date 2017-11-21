'Matagal na siyang humahanga kay Mocha,' Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III says jokingly

Published 9:41 PM, November 21, 2017

It was Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez who first pushed for the inclusion of Communications Assistant Secretary for Social Media Mocha Uson in the PDP-Laban senatorial slate for 2019.

Asked if Alvarez had been consulting him, the party president, before announcing names, Pimentel said: “Yes, napag-usapan naman namin yan. Matagal na siyang humahanga kay Mocha,” Pimentel jokingly told reporters on Tuesday, November 21. Qualified [naman], yung qualifications kasi nasa Constitution. Unless masyado pang bata si Mocha? Is she more than 35 [years old] na?”

(Yes, we've discussed that. He's long been admiring Mocha...She's qualified, the Constitution indicates the qualifications. Unless Mocha is too young? Is she already more than 35?)

Under the 1987 Constitution, a senator should be a natural-born citizen, at least 35 years of age, able to read and write, is a registered voter, and has been a resident of the Philippines for at least two years immediately preceding the day of the election.

Aside from Uson, Alvarez also mentioned presidential spokesman Harry Roque as a senatorial candidate.

Roque said he does not have the funds for a national campaign. Uson, for her part, claimed she has no political plans but quickly said she would be open if asked by President Rodrigo Duterte himself.

Uson was a dancer-turned-blogger, who supported Duterte in the 2016 campaign. She has a social media blog, which she uses to promote Duterte. She has also been accused of deliberately spreading wrong information online.

Pimentel earlier revealed the initial lineup of the party, which included Davao City Representative Karlo Nograles, Negros Occidental Representative Alfredo Benitez, Bataan Representative Geraldine Roman (Bataan), and former Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chair Francis Tolentino.

The final decision, Pimentel said, would be made by party leaders, including President Duterte, the chairman of PDP-Laban. – Rappler.com