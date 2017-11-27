'Mr President, Senator [Richard] Gordon wants the exclusion of certain procedures which are related to his name,' Senator Juan Edgardo Angara says in jest, referring to Gordon's nickname

Published 8:15 PM, November 27, 2017

It was initially all business as senators had a lengthy debate on the issue of cosmetic surgery tax.

The discussion, however, ended up taking a naughty turn.

After senators reached a compromise on the imposition of 10% tax on aesthetic procedures, Senate ways and means committee chairman Juan Edgardo Angara started the stream of green jokes.

"Mr President, Senator [Richard] Gordon wants the exclusion of certain procedures which are related to his name," Angara said, apparently referring to "Dick," Gordon's nickname.

The joke elicited laughter from senators, staff, and others in the gallery watching the session.

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon replied in jest: "Why? Does he need it, Mr President?"

Gordon then said: "Obviously, there are limitations [to] the imagination and vocabulary of the chairman, your honor. And I think he's referring to many of us who would not admit their infirmities in the manner of size, so I'm just trying to give them a chance because in South Africa they're now making such procedures, enhancements."

Angara then withdrew his joke and clarified that his statement was made in jest. "I thank the gentleman for his good humor," he added.

Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto interjected and asked a question.

"I heard the Minority Leader kept on speaking about breast enhancement. Paano naman reduction (What about reduction)?"

With Recto's question appearing serious, Drilon responded that such an operation done for aesthetic purposes would also get higher taxes.

Recto then asked Angara in jest: "Just a clarification, Mr Chair. Having said that, [does] Senator Gordon want enhancement or reduction?"

The comment again drew laughter from the crowd. Angara replied: "He claims it's a reduction, Mr President."

The cosmetic surgery tax is not present in the version of the House of Representatives. Once the Senate has finalized its version, both chambers of Congress have to convene to thresh out differences. – Rappler.com