Have you heard of the SWORD – Sincere Warriors of Rodrigo Duterte?

Published 10:00 PM, December 01, 2017

On Bonifacio Day, November 30, supporters of President Rodrigo Duterte gathered in Mendiola, Manila, to urge him – even "grant" him powers – to establish a revolutionary government (RevGov).

Coming from different cities and provinces, they wore matching shirts and accessories, which bore texts and designs declaring their support for Duterte, RevGov, and federalism.

Eloisa Lopez captured the some of the more interesting ones: