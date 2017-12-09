The President says he has no problem with his Labor Secretary and longtime friend Silvestre Bello III seeking a Senate seat

Published 11:45 AM, December 09, 2017

President Rodrigo Duterte teased his appointee and longtime friend, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III, that if he wants to run for senator, the Chief Executive would have no problem with it.

Duterte, speaking at the 84th anniversary of the Department of Labor and Employment, addressed Bello and his seatmate, Senator Joel Villanueva, on Friday, December 8.

"Kung gusto talaga ni Bebot magtakbo ng senador, pati si Senador Villanueva na tatakbo uli, okay lang," said the President.

(If Bebot really wants to run for senator, and even Senator Villanueva, if he wants to run again, it's okay.)

Bello, however, in a text to Rappler after the event, denied he is running for senator in 2019.

Duterte had been talking about the impending twilight of his own political career. He repeated pronouncements that after his term as president, he will retire from politics.

Bello has had previous experience as a lawmaker, having been elected to the House of Representatives as 1BAP (now renamed 1-Ahapo) party-list representative.

With the 2019 elections looming, there has been talk of other Duterte appointees running for the Senate.

House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez has endorsed Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque and Presidential Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson to be senatorial candidates of Duterte's political party, PDP-Laban.

Uson denied she plans to run while Roque has said he would leave his fate "to God." – Rappler.com