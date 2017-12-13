Representative Antonio Tinio questioned how can the House ratify the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion bill when only a handful were in the session hall because most PDP-Laban members were in a party

Published 12:36 AM, December 14, 2017

Where were your representatives?

An incensed Antonio Tinio, representative of the party-list ACT Teachers in the House of Representatives, lashed out at the House leadership for “the brazen railroading” of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) bicameral conference committee report, the first in the Duterte’s administrations planned package to reform taxation in the country.

“Tonight's ratification of the TRAIN by the House of Representatives was a total farce and travesty of so-called representative democracy,” said Tinio in a statement released after the House of Representatives late Wednesday evening, December 13, ratified the bicameral report on the tax reform package.

After a long suspension, the House resumed its session at around 10 pm, after copies of the TRAIN bicam report reached the Batasang Pambansa.

After it was introduced, a motion was brought about to ratify it. Seconds later, the motion was approved and the TRAIN bicam report was ratified by the House.

Tinio, who belongs to the progressive Makabayan bloc, tried to question the motion to ratify the report, citing a lack of quorum.

By the time the TRAIN bicam report reached the House, only a handful of representatives were physically present at the session hall.

Deputy Speaker Raneo Abu, the presiding officer, did not recognize Tinio’s opposition.

After passing the bicameral report, Abu adjourned session in the House.

Tinio, citing the alleged lack of quorum, insists the ratification was “clearly invalid.”

"With barely 10 people on the floor and despite my very clear objections due to obvious lack of quorum, the presiding officer and majority floor leader proceeded to adopt the final report of the tax reform bill's bicameral conference committee, copies of which were not even on hand. Since there was no quorum and no actual vote was taken, the alleged ratification is clearly invalid,” he said.

Although only a handful were physically present at the session on hall, on paper, 232 House members responded to the roll call at around 4 pm.

Plenary session highlights released by the House’s Press and Public Affairs Bureau lists as much in its report to media.

In a second statement, Tinio hit the ruling PDP-Laban for holding a Christmas party in Sofitel, a posh hotel in Pasay City, as the ratification happened.

“Ganyan sa Kongreso – may boto kahit walang tao, nagpa-party sa 5-star hotel habang nagpapataw ng pahirap na mga buwis sa mamamayan (That’s how Congress works – there are votes even if nobody is there, partying in a 5-star hotel while imposing huge tax burdens on the public),” he said.

The party on Wednesday evening was actually a PDP-Laban Christmas benefit dinner for Marawi City. President Rodrigo Duterte himself attended.

Asked about Tinio’s allegation, House Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas said he was not at the session hall because of an emergency. Neither did he attend the PDP-Laban event.

“I was informed by Deputy Speakers Abu, [Janet] Garin, [Romero] Quimbo, and my deputies that the Bicameral Conference Committee Report on the TRAIN was duly ratified,” Fariñas told reporters.

Tinio said he plans to take the case to the Supreme Court. – Rappler.com