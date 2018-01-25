Rappler gets confirmation from a source privy to the information, who also says the decision was released this week

Published 4:18 PM, January 25, 2018

The court has annulled the marriage of Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III with his former wife Jewel May Lobaton, Rappler learned on Thursday, January 25.

Rappler got the confirmation from a source privy to the information, who also said that the decision was released this week. Pimentel has yet to reply to queries as of posting time.

In September 2013, Lobaton filed with the Quezon City court a petition to annul her marriage to Pimentel.

Lobaton and Pimentel married in 2000 – after Pimentel topped the bar and she was crowned beauty queen.

They began living separately in November 2011. In May 2012, Pimentel officially announced their separation calling it the "most difficult public pronouncement I will ever be making in my entire life." They have two sons.

Pimentel, 55, has been in a relationship with 35-year-old Kathryna Yu for at least two years now.

Yu heads the newly formed PDP-Laban Cares, the humanitarian arm of the ruling party headed by Pimentel. – Rappler.com