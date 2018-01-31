Senator Richard Gordon jokes about Solicitor General Jose Calida's rumored next post

Published 2:00 PM, January 31, 2018

Rumors abound that Solicitor General Jose Calida would be the next Ombudsman following the impending retirement of Conchita Carpio Morales in July 2018.

The issue did not escape Senate justice committee chairman Richard Gordon during a hearing on bills seeking to strengthen the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG).

After an exchange on what needs to be done to improve the capacity of the OSG, Gordon teased Calida about his rumored next post.

"Anyway, you're going to the Ombudsman. Ibibigay mo sa iba ginawa mo. Iba makikinabang (You'll pass on your accomplishments at the OSG to someone else. Someone else will benefit)," Gordon joked on Wednesday, January 31.

Calida, in response, only said "no comment," drawing laughter from those inside the committee room.

The Solicitor General, after the hearing, said he refused to reply as the topic was not part of the agenda.

"'Di naman kasama sa agenda dito 'yun (That wasn't part of our agenda)."

Pressed if there is truth to the rumor, he only smiled and reiterated, "No comment."

Calida is a staunch ally of President Rodrigo Duterte and is a known Marcos loyalist. As Solicitor General, he has led filing of charges against Duterte's so-called enemies and perceived critics. – Rappler.com