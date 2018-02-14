Senator Sherwin Gatchalian makes the self-deprecating joke as part of his Valentine's Day greeting during a Senate hearing

Published 1:38 PM, February 14, 2018

Even senators could not escape the power of “hugot” on Valentine’s Day.

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian on Wednesday, February 14, wore his heart on his sleeve during his committee hearing on the proposed Energy Regulatory Commission Governance Act.

Gatchalian, chair of the Senate energy committee, started the hearing by greeting resource persons a Happy Valentine’s Day. The bachelor senator – the only male senator who is not in a relationship – then continued to joke about his lack of a love life for the past decade.

“Magandang umaga po sa inyong lahat. Happy Valentine’s Day. Ako, hindi happy yung Valentine’s ko eh. For the last 10 years, 'di happy po 'yung Valentine’s ko,” Gatchalian said, eliciting smiles and laughter from the people in the room.

(Good morning to everyone. Happy Valentine's Day. Me, my Valentine's Day is not happy. For the last 10 years, my Valentine's has not been happy.)

Gatchalian has also made similar light remarks on his Instagram posts, particularly on photos of weddings wherein he is the ninong (principal sponsor) of the couple.

In the recent consultations on the proposed Bangsamoro Basic Law in Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, Basilan, and Zamboanga, Gatchalian's friend, Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri, would always introduce Gatchalian as a bachelor and would joke that maybe the latter would find his wife there.

The senator’s last known relationship was with actress Pauleen Luna. They lasted for a year. The two broke up in 2008, according to reports. Luna is now married to comedian Vic Sotto. – Rappler.com