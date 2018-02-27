The Robredo clan is 'complete' as their youngest turns 18 years old

Published 7:31 AM, February 28, 2018

Low-key yet intimate – this became the theme of the 18th birthday celebration of Vice President Leni Robredo’s youngest daughter Jillian.

There were no designer gowns or parties at fancy hotels for the Robredo family’s bunso (youngest child). Instead, Robredo and second daughter Tricia surprised Jillian with simple gifts right before she went to bed on the eve of her birthday on Sunday, February 25.

Jillian turned 18 on Monday, February 26.

In an Instagram post, the Vice President said they wanted Jillian to sleep early as she had an exam in school on her birthday. So in came the flowers, balloons, and cake for the birthday girl two hours before the clock struck midnight.

“We bought her an ice cream cake this time (because she was craving for DQ yesterday) but it started melting even before we could take this shot. So we had to rush it down where it belongs – the freezer,” said Robredo.

A family photo was in order, of course. But the Vice President made sure they were still complete.

Robredo held up her phone that displayed the photo of eldest daugher Aika, who is pursuing a masters degree in Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government in the United States. (READ: Hands-on mom Robredo helps daughter settle in U.S.)

Tricia, meanwhile, was holding her phone flashing the photo of her late father, former interior secretary Jesse Robredo.

“If it looks like we’re endorsing a cell phone brand, that’s Jesse and Aika there. We were making sure they can join us tonight,” said the Vice President.

Robredo and her late husband have been known for their frugal lifestyles despite being politicians. – Rappler.com