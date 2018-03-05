Moonstar88, the favorite band of the Vice President's youngest daughter, performs during the party

Published 9:20 AM, March 05, 2018

The youngest daughter of Vice President Leni Robredo celebrated her 18th birthday on Saturday, March 3.

Robredo shared several photos of her daughter Jillian's party on her Facebook account on Sunday, March 4. Jillian turned 18 on February 26.

The Vice President described her daughter's debut, held at 42SB Pool Party Place in Quezon City, as a "simple but fun gathering of family and her (Jillian) closest friends."

The debutante was wearing an off-shoulder dress in pink, which was also the color motif of her debut. An arrangement of pink paper flowers, curtains, and lights served as a backdrop for the stage area, where Jillian sat on a white couch.

She also had a two-layer birthday cake decked with macaroons in different shades of pink.

According to Robredo, Jillian's friends dedicated performances for her during the debut.

"It was also a celebration of love and friendship as her friends really made a lot of effort to surprise her with well-rehearsed numbers," said the Vice President.

The highlight of the evening was a set from Jillian's favorite band Moonstar88. According to the Vice President, the band's members are "dear friends and supporters."

Guests were also able to sing their hearts out through a karaoke machine after the program.

A week ago, Robredo and Jillian's sister Tricia surprised the birthday girl with balloons, flowers, and cake just before she went to bed on the eve of her 18th birthday. – Rappler.com