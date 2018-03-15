Officials of the Tuguegarao Airport scramble to put water dispensers in their arrival and departure areas after Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade threatened to fire them

Published 4:40 PM, March 15, 2018

Tuguegarao Airport officials experienced Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade's management style when the Cabinet official threatened to fire them after he discovered that the airport's departure area had no water dispenser.

Tugade was in the airport on Wednesday, March 14, to visit the Department of Transportation's (DOTr's) projects, and was to fly to Lal-lo town to accompany President Rodrigo Duterte in inspecting the Cagayan North International Airport.

“Bakit walang tubig dito? Dapat may available na tubig para may mainom ang mga naghihintay na pasahero (Why is there no water here? There should be water available for waiting passengers),” Tugade told the airport officials.

He warned that he would sack them if there would still be no water dispensers upon his return from Lal-lo town. Hours later, 3 water dispensers appeared in the passenger area.

Tugade also visited the pre-departure area and apologized to passengers for the "crowded" airport facility. He told them about the new two-story passenger terminal building which he would inaugurate that day, the first phase of the ongoing development projects in the airport.

The airport is currently undergoing rehabilitation and expansion consisting of terminal upgrades and widening of runway, for night landing capabilities, and taxiway.

It was not the first time for the public to witness the transportation chief's short temper.

While delivering a speech at a DOTr event in September 2017, Tugade scolded Transportation Undersecretary Thomas Orbos after the latter shared in his opening remarks that he was compeled to ride a habal-habal, an unregulated motorbike taxi, to make it to their 7 am call time. – Rappler.com