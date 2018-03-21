Vice President Leni Robredo describes Cadet 4CL Don Carlo Labastida's gift to her as a 'masterpiece' and a 'beautiful painting'

Published 8:00 PM, March 21, 2018

A new painting will soon be up at the Quezon City Reception House, the headquarters of Vice President Leni Robredo.

This is because a member of the graduating Maragtas Class of 2018 of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) gifted her with a portrait painting on Wednesday, March 21.

In a Twitter post, Robredo described Cadet 4CL Don Carlo Labastida’s gift as a “masterpiece” and a “beautiful painting.”

Labastida is a self-taught painter who's also a member of the PNPA Council of Artists. He gave the painting to the Vice President just before graduation rites at Camp General Mariano N. Castañeda in Silang, Cavite.

Before the ceremony, Robredo said she was also given the chance to have a chat with the top 20 students of the PNPA Maragtas Class.

The Vice President said she was able to relate to the story of the class valedictorian, Cadet 1CL Fritz John Valiador from Kabankalan, Negros Occidental.

“He is the son of a Filipina working in Marbella, Spain. Unfortunately she could not be here to witness this very proud moment, but as a single mother myself, I can only imagine how much her son’s efforts mean to her,” said Robredo.

“I have high hopes for Fritz and the Class of 2018, as they move forward to serve our people,” she added.

– Rappler.com