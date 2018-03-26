President Rodrigo Duterte is joined in his Sulu trip by his grandson, Omar Duterte, son of Paolo Duterte with his former wife, Lovelie Sangkola Sumera

Published 9:41 PM, March 26, 2018

Legal luminaries and academics he appointed may want to ban political dynasties, but President Rodrigo Duterte confessed he has but one wish: for his grandson to follow in his footsteps as Davao City mayor.

During a speech on Monday, March 26, in Sulu, Duterte expressed this wish with one of his grandsons onstage with him – Omar Duterte, one of the sons of former Davao City vice mayor Paolo Duterte.

"May interest na lang ako, 'yung apo ko maging mayor ng Davao. Okay na 'yan," he said, eliciting applause from his audience. (My only interest is for my grandchild to be mayor of Davao. Then I’m okay.)

“At least may dumaang mayor na Muslim,” he added. (At least there will have been one Muslim mayor.)

Omar, like his mother Lovelie Sangkola Sumera, is one of the President’s Muslim relations. His ties to Muslims is among his favorite talking points when speaking in provinces within the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Omar is the brother of Isabelle Duterte, who made headlines with her Malacañang photo shoot and extravagant debut.

The President then went on to say that Davao City is largely “neutral” when it comes to favoring any religion because he and his family members who have held public office respect Islam.

“It’s because, kami (of us)…lalo na si Inday, ayaw ng bigotry 'yan (especially Inday, she does not like bigotry). Kasi (Because) they know, I know na part of us belongs to the Moro people,” he said.

Three other Dutertes have held elective government posts aside from the President: his father Vicente, a former governor of the undivided Davao region; Sara, his eldest daughter, who is currently Davao City mayor; and Paolo, his eldest son, who resigned as vice mayor only last December. (READ: The Dutertes: A family in the national spotlight)

There have been talks that other members of the family, like Sara’s husband Manases Carpio, and the President’s youngest son Sebastian, would also enter politics.

Sara has figured in a survey for senatorial candidates while Duterte himself has suggested that Sara one day become president.

The committee that the President formed to revise the 1987 Constitution, however, has thumbed down political dynasties.

In the charter they will propose to Congress and Duterte, officials’ relatives within the second degree of consanguinity and affinity cannot succeed them. Relatives within this degree also cannot run for more than one national post and one regional or local post in the same election cycle.

The second degree of consanguinity and affinity covers:

Children of an official or candidate and their spouses

Parents

Grandparents

Brothers, sisters, and their spouses

Granchildren and their spouses

Spouse of an official

Parents-in-law

Brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and their spouses

Grandparents of spouse

Duterte has said he will accept moves to ban political dynasties if it is the “will of the people” but doubts Congress will pass such legislation. – Rappler.com