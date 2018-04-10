'You love your subordinates because they will love you in return,' says outgoing Philippine National Police chief Ronald dela Rosa

Published 1:55 PM, April 10, 2018

From the outgoing Philippine National Police (PNP) chief with love.

A sentimental Ronald dela Rosa on Tuesday, April 10, offered this advice to his incoming successor Oscar Albayalde: love your people.

"You love your subordinates because they will love you in return. Love them," Dela Rosa said in a press briefing at Camp Crame.

"Dapat lamang kailangan nating saktan [kung nagkasala]. Wala tayong magagawa kung sila'y nang-aabuso. But most of the time, kung pinapakita mo sa kanila 'yung pagmamahal, susuklian nila ng kabutihan," he added.

(We should punish them [if they commit wrongdoing]. We can't do anything if they're abusive. But most of the time, if you show them love, they will pay you back with kindness.)

Dela Rosa's advice comes a little over a week before Albayalde takes over the PNP, appointed as the top cop by President Rodrigo Duterte for his stern leadership at the National Capital Region Police Office.

Albayalde is known for midnight rounds on his motorbike, sacking sleeping on-duty cops on the spot after giving them a sermon.

Asked if he wants Albayalde to halt impromptu police station visits, Dela Rosa said the police "need" these. But Dela Rosa advised Albayalde to appeal to the heart as well.

"Kailangan nating i-inspect 'yung mga tao natin, but 'yun nga, 'pag kinutusan mo sa ulo 'yung pulis mo, i-pep talk mo rin para maramdaman nila na you're doing that for their good, para maintindihan nila," Dela Rosa explained.

(We need to conduct inspections and check on our personnel, but if you scold them, you should also give them a pep talk so they'll feel that you're doing that for their good, so they'll understand your purpose.)

"By nature, man is good, man is kind, ang tao ay matino, kaya kailangan mo ng magandang pakikitungo at pagmamahal bilang boss, bilang father nila, and everything will be fine," he added.

(By nature, man is good, man is kind, man is decent, so you need to maintain good relations and also love for them as their boss, as their father, and everything will be fine.) – Rappler.com