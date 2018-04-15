President Rodrigo Duterte sings 'Ikaw' for his former wife Elizabeth Zimmerman during her 70th birthday celebration on Saturday, April 14

Published 9:11 AM, April 15, 2018

Performing onstage, President Rodrigo Duterte serenaded his former wife, Elizabeth Zimmerman, as she celebrated her 70th birthday on Saturday, April 14.

Duterte on Saturday sang the popular Filipino song "Ikaw" for Zimmerman. He also gave her a touching birthday message.

"Given another chance, another life, I would still marry Elizabeth. Because that is love," Duterte said in a message quoted by Davao City information officer Jefry Tupas in a public Instagram post.

Though now separated, Duterte and Elizabeth are warm to each other in public. The President sends her flowers and a cake every February 14, a Valentine's Day tradition for Duterte. (READ: The Dutertes: A family in the national spotlight)

In 2016, Elizabeth had also stopped her radiation treatment for her Stage 3 cancer just to campaign for Duterte. Duterte, still Davao City mayor then, dropped by Elizabeth's 68th birthday in the middle of the busy 2016 campaign season to show appreciation for her support.

The President is currently with his second wife Honeylet Avanceña. They have a daughter, Veronica. – Rappler.com