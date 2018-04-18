(UPDATED) The Supreme Court did not recognize the amicus curiae because there was no invitation extended to lawyer Larry Gadon to begin with, say court insiders

Published 4:00 PM, April 18, 2018

(UPDATED) The Supreme Court (SC) en banc has expunged the amicus curiae comment submitted by lawyer Larry Gadon in the quo warranto petition against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno.

Two sources told Rappler the en banc decided to expunge the comment, or strike it off the records, during its session on Tuesday, April 17.

Gadon submitted the amicus curiae comment on April 10 when the en banc held oral arguments on the petition.

An amicus curiae literally means "friend of the court." It is a comment submitted to the Court offering expertise or valuable insight, to help it decide on a case. For example, in 2003, when the Supreme Court deliberated on annulment and voidable marriages, it invited Archbishop Emeritus Oscar Cruz and former Court of Appeals justice Ricardo Puno Sr as amici curiae.

The source said Gadon's comment was expunged because the High Court did not invite him to act as amicus curiae. "He is amicus curious," the source said.

In his comment, Gadon supported Solicitor General Jose Calida's petition to remove Sereno based on lack of integrity to qualify as chief justice. "Her appointment was maliciously tainted with fraud and deceipt from the start," Gadon wrote.

When told about the SC en banc action on his comment, Gadon said: "It's okay, at least they've read it. It's the message that counts, whether or not they include it in the docket."

Gadon recently came under fire for his behavior in Baguio City, where he responded to boos and jeers of Sereno supporters with expletives and the middle finger.

The leadership of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) said Gadon's improper conduct may be a basis for an ethics and disbarment complaint.

To this, Gadon said, "I don't care if I'm disbarred as long as Sereno is removed."

Gadon is the complainant in the impeachment proceedings which were halted at the House of Representatives to give way to the quo warranto petition. – Rappler.com