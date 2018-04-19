'Go over the qualifications for senator. He has all of them. For sure he has ideas on how legislation can solve some of our problems,' says Senate and PDP-Laban President Aquilino Pimentel III

Published 12:06 PM, April 19, 2018

In a little over two years, veteran singer-songwriter Freddie Aguilar has come a long way – from being President Rodrigo Duterte’s supporter, theme song composer and singer, to possible senator in 2019.

No less than Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III, president of the ruling party PDP-Laban, said that they are considering Aguilar as among the administration’s candidates in 2019.

Pimentel, however, said nothing is final yet due to the "overflow" of candidates.

“Yes, because he is a party member,” Pimentel said when asked on Thursday, April 19.

“Go over the qualifications for senator. He has all of them. And for sure he has ideas on how legislation can solve some of our problems," he added.

The 1987 Constitution says no person shall be a senator unless he is a natural-born Filipino citizen, at least 35 years old on election day, able to read and write, a registered voter, and a resident of the Philippines for not less than two years immediately preceding the day of the election.

Aguilar earlier claimed that President Rodrigo Duterte wanted to appoint him commissioner of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts. But nothing happened.

In the end, the NCCA board chose Virgilo Almario, National Artist for Literature in 2003, to be chairman.

Last March, the Senate adopted a resolution recognizing Aguilar for his "lifetime outstanding contributions to Philippine arts and culture." – Rappler.com