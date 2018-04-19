'Commitment ko kay JV yan na ipu-push ko inclusion nya sa PDP-Laban,' says Senate and PDP-Laban President Aquilino Pimentel III

Published 4:00 PM, April 19, 2018

The sibling rivalry goes on. This round, it seems, goes to reelectionist Senator Joseph Victor Ejercito.

Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III, president of ruling PDP-Laban, said he is choosing Ejercito over his half-brother, former senator Jinggoy Estrada, to be included in the administration’s initial lineup.

Pimentel himself said this on Thursday, April 19, as he bared the initial names, including Ejercito. (READ: Pimentel vows to 'fight' for reelectionist allies in PDP-Laban slate)

“Oo kasi commitment ko kay JV yan na ipu-push ko inclusion nya sa PDP-Laban,” he said. (Yes because it is my commitment to JV to push for his inclusion in PDP-Laban.)

What about Estrada?

“Andyan si JV sa listahan eh. Sana ma-gets na ninyo (JV is already in the list. I hope you already get it)," Pimentel said.

Ejercito welcomed Pimentel’s decision and said he did not ask the Senate leader about it.

“I am thankful to SP [Senate President] Koko for that trust and confidence, but it was really his decision. There is no condition imposed that there should only be one member of the family,” Ejercito told reporters in a message.

“Perhaps SP Koko knows the performance of his colleagues in the Senate, that is probably his basis for giving priority to reelectionists,” he added.

Ejercito and Estrada are sons of former President Joseph Estrada with different women. The elder Jinggoy is the son of former senator Doctor Loi Estrada while JV’s mother is actress-turned-San Juan Mayor Guia Gomez. Their rivalry worsened because of politics in San Juan, where they both sat as mayors.

The animosity grew when Ejercito signed a Senate committee report against former senators Juan Ponce Enrile, Bong Revilla, and his half-brother over the alleged misuse of pork barrel funds.

Earlier, Estrada said he wants a coalition between PDP-Laban and the Puwersa ng Masang Pilipino, a party their father founded.

He also said that if he would not be included in the administration's ticket, he would still run as an independent candidate supportive of President Rodrigo Duterte. – Rappler.com