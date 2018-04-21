'Let me be very clear: He doesn’t speak for the Office of the President,' says Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque

Published 3:14 PM, April 21, 2018

Follow protocols and coordinate.

This was the request of Presidential Spokesperon Harry Roque to Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) member and spokesman Greco Belgica who, he heard, had been making statements about presidential decisions to the media.

"Let me be very clear: He doesn’t speak for the Office of the President," said Roque on Friday, April 20, towards the tail-end of a press conference.

A reporter had asked Roque about supposed statements made by Belgica that President Rodrigo Duterte was about to fire 4 appointees.

Roque, however, said he had "no information" about it and that, likely, it was merely the PACC's recommendation to fire the appointees and was thus not yet a "presidential decision."

"What he has is a list of names that they apparently submitted to the President to be acted upon. But it doesn’t mean the President will adopt their findings. I just want to clarify, nakakagulo kasi eh (it's becoming confusing)," said Roque.

Sounding like a peeved professor, the spokesman asked Belgica to observe proper procedure.

"So I’m calling on – sino ito (who is this)? My client, Greco Belgica, please coordinate with my office. We have established information procedures in the Palace," said Roque.

Roque has had problems with proper releases of announcements with another presidential appointee – Agriculture Secretary Manny Piñol.

Piñol is known to post updates, complete with selfies, on presidential directives given during Cabinet meetings, even before Roque makes the official announcement.

In response to Malacañang reporters' concern about this, Roque pointed to the memorandum that states only the Presidential Spokesman can speak in behalf of Duterte. – Rappler.com