'I've held my peace before, trusting that truth will prevail. We can no longer let lies go unchallenged,' says Vice President Leni Robredo

Published 9:05 PM, April 25, 2018

It seems Vice President Leni Robredo has had enough, as far as "fake news" and "lies" are concerned.

In a tweet on Wednesday, April 25, the Vice President again denounced a columnist who she recently called "a purveyor of fake news."

"Instead of admitting fault, he emailed my office threatening to print more fake news," said Robredo on Twitter.

"I've held my peace before, trusting that truth will prevail. We can no longer let lies go unchallenged. So bring it on."

Robredo and her Liberal Party (LP) had been accused of pushing for a recent European Parliament resolution that called on the Philippines to end extrajudicial killings.

The Vice President denied having anything to do with that resolution.

Robredo has been the subject of inaccurate articles, rumors, and memes online, which she just laughed off in the past. (READ: #LeniLeaks: Speculations based on fragmented emails)

Her approach to dealing with the messy world of politics, however, was previously criticized as sorely wanting. She came off as neither here nor there, reluctant to embrace her role as an opposition leader or to be aggressive even when the situation called for it.

The feistier tone on Wednesday was a shift. – Rappler.com